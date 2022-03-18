Pete Davidson no longer going to space — SNL comic backs out of Blue Origin trip

Pete Davidson has backed out of his trip into space with Blue Origin. Pic credit: Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Pete Davidson’s first trip into outer space will have to wait, as the Saturday Night Live star has reportedly backed out of the trip.

Davidson was initially going to participate in the Blue Origin mission, scheduled for next week, with five other passengers.

However, Blue Origin has rescheduled the trip, and a sixth individual will be announced to replace Davidson following him leaving the space travel group.

Pete Davidson pulls out of Blue Origin trip to space

After attending Jeff Bezos’ party with girlfriend Kim Kardashian several months ago, Pete Davidson was announced as a passenger for Bezos’ Blue Origin’s New Shepard craft, with a launch set for March 23.

The 28-year-old was part of a group that included SpaceKids Global founder Sharon Hagle, her husband and Tricor International CEO Mark Hagle, entrepreneur Jim Kitchen, Commercial Space Technologies President George Nield, and investor Marty Allen.

However, Blue Origin tweeted Thursday night that Davidson will no longer be part of the flight, now rescheduled to March 29. Based on their tweet, a sixth passenger is to be named soon.

Pic credit: @blueorigin/Twitter

The latest voyage into space will be the 20th for Blue Origin. Davidson would’ve been the third celebrity heading up with Bezos’ aerospace and spaceflight company. Actor William Shatner and former NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan have made trips into space with Blue Origin.

Weeks ago, Page Six reported that a source said Davidson was “excited” for the trip and that he “got on really well” with Jeff Bezos once they met.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“They haven’t signed a contract yet, but it looks like it’s going to happen,” the source said.

As of this writing, the reason for Davidson pulling out of the Blue Origin mission is unknown.

Davidson has been absent from SNL, involved in Kanye West feud

Ahead of his announced exit from the Blue Origin trip, Davidson has been noticeably absent from Saturday Night Live, the sketch comedy show he’s been a part of since 2014.

While some people believed Davidson’s absence was due to his very public feud involving Kanye West, a source revealed that Davidson is skipping SNL episodes to film a new horror movie called The Home.

Davidson’s feud involving West began several months ago, as the SNL star had been dating Kanye’s now ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Davidson remained mostly silent as West launched attacks via social media, song lyrics, or his Eazy music video.

However, this past weekend, Davidson’s friend Dave Sirus shared text messages online, which involved Davidson confronting Kanye for his behavior and at one point offering to assist him in getting help with his mental health.

There were no reported meetups between Davidson and West, despite Davidson asking Kanye to meet him to discuss things privately and West suggesting Davidson come to his Sunday Service event.

Days after those messages surfaced online, Kanye West took to his Instagram, with posts aimed at Davidson and comedians D.L. Hughley and Trevor Noah. However, West was hit with a 24-hour suspension from Instagram that night and has since deleted all posts from his page.