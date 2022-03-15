Bowen Yang says Saturday Night Live cast is supporting Pete Davidson amid Kanye West drama

Bowen Yang says Pete Davidson has the SNL cast’s support. Pic credit: Saturday Night Live/YouTube

When it comes to the drama that Pete Davidson has been part of with Kanye West, the comedian has the support of his Saturday Night Live castmates.

SNL’s Bowen Yang recently spoke about the matter, saying the cast is “supporting” Davidson by allowing him “space” as he deals with the drama that West has been stirring up with Pete, and his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.

Yang’s comments arrive soon after text messages surfaced, showing Davidson’s conversation with West about meeting up to talk things out privately and suggesting that West get some help with his mental health.

Bowen Yang voiced SNL cast’s support for Pete Davidson amid Kanye West drama

The 2022 Critics Choice Awards took place this past Sunday, with Bowen Yang amongst those in attendance for the event. Yang, who has appeared on Saturday Night Live since 2019, spoke with Entertainment Tonight, who asked him about the situation with Davidson and Kanye.

“We are supporting him by giving him space,” Yang told ET, adding, “I think he’s just, you know, figuring it out because I think a lot is out of his control in terms of people’s responses.”

“I think he’s just getting back to his comfort, and I think that is the best thing he can do,” Yang said. “We are all thinking about him, and we love him so much.”

Davidson, an SNL cast member since 2014, has been on a leave of absence from the show. However, Pete hasn’t skipped recent SNL episodes due to the Kanye drama, but instead to film for a horror movie called The Home.

He’s also got other things in the works, including a trip to outer space this month, courtesy of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. Thanks to Lorne Michaels, Davidson also landed a starring role in a comedy series.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Davidson texted Kanye about their situation, suggested he seek help

This past weekend, Kanye West took to Instagram to blast Kim Kardashian over the situation with their shared custody and allowing their daughter North to use TikTok. Following West’s videos, he claimed that Pete Davidson texted him to brag he was in bed with Kim Kardashian.

“At this point, it’s going too far. God, please. The boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife,” West said.

The text messages that Pete Davidson sent him surfaced online via Pete’s friend, Dave Sirus, over the weekend. In those messages, Davidson defended Kim Kardashian as a good mother for her and Kanye’s kids but also fired off a shot or two.

“Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f***ing lucky that she’s your kids mom. I’ve decided im not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f*** up,” Davidson wrote in a message.

That prompted Kanye to reply about Davidson’s use of “profanity” and ask where the SNL star was at the moment.

“In bed with your wife,” Davidson wrote in the text reply along with a photo of himself lying shirtless in bed.

Davidson also mentioned having a private meeting to talk things out rather than making everything public. In another message, he suggested that Kanye West seek help with his mental health.

“It’s not an easy journey, you don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be so happy and at peace,” Davidson wrote.

The SNL star went on to suggest he’s been nice and had Kanye’s back, despite West publicly targeting him over the past six months.

“I have your back even though you treat me like s*** because I want everything to be smooth. But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months I’m gonna stop being so nice,” Davidson said.

The drama hasn’t stopped quite yet, as Kanye went on Instagram again on Monday, sharing a post about being “allowed” to see his daughter North last week. It prompted Kim Kardashian to respond in the comments, telling West he was just there to pick up the kids that morning and to “stop with this narrative.”