Pete Davidson lands his own comedy series produced by SNL boss Lorne Michaels

Pete Davidson appears during SNL’s Weekend Update. Pic credit: Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is branching out with more movie and TV projects, including a comedy series based on his life, produced by his boss Lorne Michaels.

While he’s currently filming a horror movie called The Home, he’s now set to star in an upcoming comedy series called Bupkis, being pitched to several streaming services.

The project will feature an “unfiltered view through Pete’s eyes” to give viewers a humorous and often “absurd” look at a fictionalized version of Davidson’s life.

Pete Davidson to co-write, star in Bupkis

While Pete Davidson, 28, began as a standup comedian, he eventually transitioned into Saturday Night Live, appearing as a regular. Viewers have seen him appear on Weekend Update segments most recently. He’ll now follow in the footsteps of other SNL stars who’ve appeared in TV shows produced by SNL boss Lorne Michaels.

According to Deadline, the new project is called Bupkis and has Davidson playing a familiar character– himself. The comedy series will present a “raw, unflinching, fictionalized version” of his life to viewers.

The comedy series has been compared to the Larry David show Curb Your Enthusiasm based on how it looks at Davidson’s life. It will feature “a mixture of grounded storytelling with absurd elements depicting an unfiltered view through Pete’s eyes.”

Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video and Universal Television company will produce Bupkis. The show has been pitched to streaming services, including Amazon’s Prime Video and NBC’s Peacock. There have also been several A-list actors reportedly in talks to star in the series with Davidson.

Over the years, some of Davidson’s SNL co-stars have starred in Lorne Michaels-produced television shows. They include Cecily Strong in Schmigadoon!, Michael Che in That Dam Michael Che, Aidy Bryant in Shrill, and Chris Redd in Bust Down.

Pete Davidson currently on leave from SNL

Saturday Night Live viewers have likely noticed that Pete Davidson skipped the past several episodes of the weekly sketch comedy show. That’s because he’s been on a leave of absence filming a movie called The Home.

The film, directed by James DeMonaco, features Davidson in the role of Max, a young worker at a retirement home who learns that residents have some sinister secrets. As Max explores the home’s forbidden fourth floor, he starts to realize there are connections to his own upbringing and past.

The horror film has been filming since January and is one of several projects on Davidson’s list at the moment. Others include him voicing Marmaduke in a movie based on the cartoon dog and roles in Meet Cute and Good Morning with a U.

As Deadline mentions, SNL boss Lorne Michaels often lets established cast members take leaves so they can pursue other projects. Davidson has been with SNL since he joined in 2014 as one of the youngest cast members in the show’s history.

The standup comedian has become well known for starring in NBC’s show and dating famous women, including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, and most recently, Kim Kardashian.

Davidson has been dating the entrepreneur and reality TV star since November amid Kardashian’s public divorce situation with Kanye West.