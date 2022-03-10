Kim Kardashian dishes on whether Pete Davidson will appear on The Kardashians, bad-mouthing Kanye West

Kim Kardashian opened up about the possibility of Pete Davidson appearing on The Kardashians and whether she’ll mention her divorce from Kanye West. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FayeSadou/AdMedia/XavierCollin/Image Press Agency

Ahead of the premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kim Kardashian spoke publicly for the first time about her relationship with Pete Davidson and revealed whether her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West would be a topic on the show.

After the 2020 conclusion of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ran for 14 years and 20 seasons on the air, the Kar-Jenner clan announced their new spinoff, The Kardashians, premiering next month.

The new series will explore all of the real-life drama going on with the Kardashian sisters, including Kim’s newfound romance with Pete Davidson and her failed marriage to Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian opens up about Pete Davidson romance

In a recent interview with Variety, Kim opened up about how her relationship with Davidson will play out on the series, whether he’ll appear in any episodes, and whether she’ll discuss her divorce with Kanye on the show.

When asked whether Davidson will appear on the new Hulu show, Kim answered, “I have not filmed with him.”

“And I’m not opposed to it,” the SKIMS founder added. “It’s just not what he does.”

Although Kim’s new love interest won’t appear in the first season of The Kardashians, Kim said Davidson isn’t opposed to doing so in the future, if the opportunity presented itself.

“But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away,” Kim continued. “I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

Much to viewers’ delight, however, Kim disclosed that the origins of her and Davidson’s relationship will be revealed. She shared that “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know,” will be shown on the new series. “I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

Kim on bashing Kanye West on The Kardashians ‘I don’t think I would ever criticize’ him on TV

Another area of Kim’s life that will be featured on The Kardashians — one that’s not so happy and promising as her relationship with Davidson — is her divorce from Kanye West.

During the first episode, West will make an appearance, as Kim explained. “Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy,” she shared.

Despite their very public split, Kim told the publication that she doesn’t intend to bad-mouth the father of her children, at least not publicly.

“But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately. I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show,” Kim admitted. “That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good.”

When it comes down to it, Kim wants her kids to see that despite her and Kanye’s split, they’re still family. She said they will always put their best foot forward regarding how they treat each other, especially in the public eye.

“I’m always really respectful of what the kids will see,” Kim said. “The reality is, we’re always a family. We always will have a love and respect for each other. And even if there’s moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive. I do think it’s important for people to see that things aren’t perfect all the time, but that they can get better.”

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.