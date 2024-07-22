Slash’s stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight dead at 25, chilling final post revealed

In a tragic turn of events, Lucy-Bleu Knight, stepdaughter of Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, was found dead at the age of 25.

Knight passed away on Friday, July 19. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that an autopsy has been scheduled, according to The New York Post.

Just three hours after Slash, 58, announced her death on Sunday evening, a poignant final message was shared on Knight’s Instagram. The post featured a selfie and a heart-wrenching apology.

“Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry,” she wrote.

“Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace,” the message continued.

This final message appears to have been scheduled before her untimely death, adding a chilling layer to the tragic news.

Slash mourns the death of his stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight

Slash broke the news of Lucy-Bleu Knight’s passing via Instagram, although he did not disclose the cause of death. His statement read:

“Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson passed peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024.”

He described his stepdaughter as a talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a sweet soul in the heart-warming tribute.

He concluded by requesting privacy and minimal social media speculation as the family grieves this profound loss.

Slash shares a tribute to his stepdaughter. Pic credit:@slash/Instagram

Knight’s Instagram showcased her artistic talents, including her artwork, tattoos, and culinary creations. However, she had notably ceased posting for most of 2024. Before her final post, she shared a post in January that featured a painting she made.

In light of this tragedy, Slash has canceled four upcoming dates of his solo S.E.R.P.E.N.T Tour, with plans to resume on July 28.

Who is Lucy-Bleu Knight’s parents?

Slash has been in a relationship with Knight’s mother, Meegan Hodges, on and off since 1989, rekindling their romance again in 2015.

Hodges shares Lucy-Bleu and her sister, Scarlet, with former partner Mark Knight, who later married producer Samantha Somers. Slash has two sons, London and Cash, with ex-wife Perla Ferrar.

Slash’s drummer son, London Hudson, debuted his band Suspect208 in late 2020. The band also included bassist Tye Trujillo, son of Robert Trujillo, and vocalist Noah Weiland, son of Scott Weiland.