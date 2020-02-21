Westworld Season 3 trailer’s song is an eerie cover of Guns N’ Roses’ Sweet Child of Mine

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Westworld Season 3 is weeks away from being unleashed on HBO, which means the marketing is kicking into high gear.

The latest trailer dropped this week, showing off more footage of what can be expected. And needless to say, the preview makes the upcoming season seem wildly different from the first two offerings. This was also conveyed heavily from the previous trailer back in May.

The trailer reveals more of the dynamic between Dolores and Aaron Paul’s character Caleb as well as a building battle between Dolores and Maeve.

As the footage showcases car chases, robots, and other cryptic sequences — and an eerie piano cover on Guns N’ Roses’ Sweet Child of Mine plays over the tense visuals.

Who does the cover of this song? Here is everything to know.

Read More Westworld Season 3 trailer breakdown: What it shows

Who does the cover of Sweet Child of Mine in the Westworld Season 3 trailer?

This is not an uncommon practice for the series to feature famous piano covers of hit rock songs.

Many fans might recall previous seasons having piano renditions of tracks such as Soundgarden’s Black Hole Sun as well as Heart-Shaped Box by Nirvana. This continues the tradition of giving familiar rock hits an old-time Western feel.

And who does this latest piano cover? Well, it’s composer Ramin Djawadi who did all the previous piano versions for the show.

Ramin Djawadi has a massive catalog of accolades, which includes creating the amazing music for Game of Thrones, which won him many Emmy Awards.

Djawadi also has done work within the film industry, including the Guillermo del Toro sci-fi epic Pacific Rim as well as Warcraft for Duncan Jones.

He also has been drafted to compose music for the latest ambitious Marvel Phase 4 project The Eternals, which hits theaters on November 6.

More about Ramin Djawadi and the music for Westworld Season 3

If this latest track is any indication of what can be expected from Westworld Season 3, then it seems fans can expect more great music covers.

One can easily predict that Djawadi might even tackle Soundgarden’s Blow Up The Outside World since the story is moving beyond the realms of the park.

Regardless, given the latest teaser, Westworld Season 3 looks to be a significant departure from the last two seasons and seems to build the environment of the show in an inspired manner.

Much like The Leftovers Season 2, this can be a possible game-changer for the series if executed properly. We will find out soon in just a few weeks.

Westworld Season 3 will premiere on HBO March 15 at 9/8c.