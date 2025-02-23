Savannah Chrisley addresses loss of Nic Kerdiles and reveals how Robert Shiver supported her

Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles had quite a history, though they weren’t together when he tragically died.

When news broke that Nic had passed away after a motorcycle accident, many people immediately thought about Savannah.

Nic had been incredibly close to the Chrisley family, including Todd Chrisley, who immensely helped him after he and Savannah split.

He showed up to visit Todd when he and Julie Chrisley were under house arrest in their Nashville home.

Chrisley Knows Best viewers watched as Savannah and Nic’s relationship progressed. He proposed to her on the show, and they starred in the Growing Up Chrisley spinoff together.

As she grappled with the loss, Robert Shiver stepped up to hold her up as she mourned.

Savannah Chrisley reflects on Nic Kerdiles’ death

While talking to PEOPLE, Savannah Chrisley opened up about when she found out about Nic’s passing and the many “regrets” she had.

Things hadn’t always been good between the exes, with some things she said publicly that Savannah admitted to regretting.

She said, “I had so many regrets of things I had said publicly, and things I wish I could have apologized for and just conversations that Nic and I never got to have.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star was going to visit her dad, Todd Chrisley, who is in federal prison in Pensacola, Florida. She had Grayson and Chloe with her, which made things even more complicated.

Savannah told Todd about the news during that visit. She said, “He knew something was wrong. And he was just devastated and heartbroken. And we sat there and we cried all day together. Chloe and Grayson were with me.”

Robert Shiver showed up for Savannah Chrisley

When Nic Kerdiles passed away, Savannah Chrisley and Robert Shiver had only been together a few weeks. Their relationship wasn’t serious, but that likely changed after he showed up for her in a big way.

Savannah talked about how Robert met her in Florida after she visited with Todd Chrisley and made sure she, Grayson, and Chloe got home safely.

From there, Savannah requested to go to the crash site, and Robert obliged. He comforted her there, saying a prayer for Nic’s family.

The couple has been together since August 2023. While much of their lives are kept private, there have been hints that they plan to take the next steps. Robert met Julie Chrisley in prison, which was a big step.

Savannah continues to work on overturning her parents’ convictions, using her podcast to get her voice out there and shed light on the system’s injustices.