Nic Kerdiles dead: Savannah Chrisley’s ex dies in tragic accident

Savannah Chrisley’s ex-fiance Nic Kerdiles tragically passed away.

The former Chrisley Knows Best star passed away after his motorcycle ran a stop sign and crashed into a vehicle.

Nic reportedly died at the hospital from the injuries he sustained in the accident.

Nashville Police Department confirmed the news to TMZ, the first to report the tragic accident.

Savannah and Nic filmed Chrisley Knows Best during their relationship, and their engagement was done on camera.

The couple has been through a lot and were on-again-off-again until they ultimately cut ties.

Despite no longer being with Savanah, Todd Chrisley and Nic continued a relationship.

Nic Kerdiles dead at 29

He was riding his bike and reportedly blew a stop sign, which led him to crash into the driver’s side of a BMW. Nashville PD told TMZ that there didn’t appear to be signs of any impairment.

Ironically, Nic shared a photo of himself on the bike to his Instagram Stories, unaware that it would be his final ride.

Nic Kerdiles’ final ride. Pic credit: @nickerdiles/Instagram

Details about Nic’s location before the accident or if anyone was riding along with him were unavailable.

Nic Kerdiles’ relationship with the Chrisleys

Nic Kerdiles was really close to the Chrisley family as a whole.

Obviously, his engagement to Savannah Chrisley was part of that, but he also bonded with her father, Todd Chrisley, who helped him during one of life’s most challenging moments.

Todd, Savannah, and Nic did an Instagram Live where they talked about his moment of feeling suicidal and how Savannah and Todd both helped him through it.

They were like his second family, despite his relationship with Savannah ending.

When Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty last year, Nic visited them while they remained in home confinement until their sentencing took place. He wanted to show up for them, like they did for him.

As news about Nic’s untimely and tragic passing continues to spread, it’s likely the Chrisleys will release a statement honoring him or acknowledging the loss.

Savanah and Nic spent years together, so this will be a tough blow for her and all those who knew and loved the former hockey player.