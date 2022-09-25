Todd Chrisley reveals the real reason Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles split

Todd Chrisley spoke out about Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles’ split. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles were engaged on Chrisley Knows Best.

Their engagement was called off, but the two continued to date off and on for some time.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Chrisley Confessions, Todd Chrisley, Savannah’s father, weighed in on what happened between the couple.

Despite Nic no longer being involved with Savannah, Todd is still fond of him.

As much of their relationship played out in the public eye, it seemed to take a toll on them.

Todd talked about what he believed led to their breakup, and it seems Savannah agrees with him.

Here’s why Todd Chrisley thinks Savannah and Nic broke up

On the most recent episode of Chrisley Confessions, Todd Chrisley addressed the subject of Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles’ split.

There hasn’t been much talk about their split other than what the two have shared on social media with their following. They have been on and off for quite some time now, but it looks like the off stage is more permanent these days.

Todd revealed he believed that Savannah and Nic split partly because they trusted fame instead of God.

The Chrisley Knows Best star said, “I said, ‘When y’all two verified that y’all were legitimate on social media, where was the verification that you were both children of God and that you were supposed to be together? Where’s that verification?”

He continued, “I said, ‘You don’t have it.’ So what starts uneven will end uneven. What starts out as cracked will end up shattered. And I said, ‘If it starts out messy, it’ll end with messy.'”

It was clear that Todd still has love for Nic despite no longer dating his daughter. Earlier this year, Nic was spotted leaving Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Nashville home following their guilty verdict regarding bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

Todd and Savannah Chrisley support Nic Kerdiles

Todd and Savannah Chrisley didn’t let Nic Kerdiles hang out to dry when he was experiencing a mental health crisis.

In February, an incident happened with Nic in Nashville, and Todd and Savannah were there to assist him. As news outlets ran with their narrative, the Chrisleys decided to go public with their version and end the stigma.

Savannah took to Instagram with her dad and ex-boyfriend, and they shared their truth. It likely wasn’t easy, as there is plenty of history there, but all three said their piece, and it couldn’t be spun any other way.

It doesn’t appear Savannah and Nic will reconcile, but there will always be a spot in the Chrisley family for him.

Growing Up Chrisley airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on E!