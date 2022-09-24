Savannah Chrisley in open sweater enjoys GNO

Savannah Chrisley is feeling fall vibes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Savannah Chrisley is enjoying the weekend with her friends.

The Chrisley Knows Best star was living it up with friends while showcasing a selfie of them at what appeared to be a hotspot.

Living in Nashville has its perks, and Savannah is taking advantage of that while she can.

As fall arrives, Savannah is ready with a cute open sweater look.

The beautiful blonde was busty in the look she chose for her night out.

With everything going on in her life, having some fun with friends is just what the reality TV star needs.

Savannah Chrisley enjoys Girls’ Night Out

On Instagram, Savannah Chrisley quickly shared part of her Girls’ Night Out.

The Growing Up Chrisley star shared a selfie that showed off her outfit and highlighted her sense of style.

Savannah’s style is unmatched these days. The beautiful reality TV star showed off her adorable look, complete with a hat and open sweater for some serious fall vibes.

She flashed a smile for the camera, showing off her ultra-white teeth and highlighting her tan complexion.

Chrisley family woes

Things haven’t been easy on Savannah Chrisley this year.

She had to confront an issue with Nic Kerdiles head-on, with her dad, Todd Chrisley, by her side. Savannah talked about the importance of mental health and showed her support for her ex-fiance, Nic. While the two are no longer together, he is still considered part of the family.

Following that incident, her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion. That took a toll on the family, as they hadn’t expected a guilty verdict.

Their sentencing was due to take place in October, but that has been postponed until November. Savannah has supported her parents throughout the ordeal and spent time with her niece, Chloe, and younger brother, Grayson.

She is still starring in Growing Up Chrisley alongside her brother, Chase Chrisley. It’s unclear whether Chrisley Knows Best will continue in the wake of Todd and Julie’s legal issues, especially as they each face up to 30 years in federal prison.

It’s been a while ride for Savannah Chrisley, but she has made time for herself. She spent the summer in bikinis and is moving toward fall fashion as the cooler weather settles in.

