Sarah Hyland celebrates bridal party packed with famous friends

Sarah Hyland celebrates her bridal party before marriage to Wells Adams. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Sarah Hyland is one step closer to marrying her fiance, former Bachelorette contestant and Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams.

Sarah and a group of famous friends enjoyed a bridal party as the former Modern Family actress inches toward her wedding. She and Wells planned to marry two years ago, but pandemic problems forced the two to postpone their nuptials.

Sarah appeared to have a good time with friends, booze, and swag at the event. Wells even made a surprise appearance as he arrived with a bouquet in hand. The lovers have been together for nearly five years and engaged for three. The marriage will be the first and hopefully last for Sarah and Wells.

Sarah Hyland enjoys a bridal party with Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens

Sarah Hyland enjoyed a bridal party with some very familiar faces this weekend.

Sarah lucked out with gorgeous weather as friends played silly bridal games and opened swag. Sarah wore a midi dress with spaghetti straps that hugged her curves and showed off her body.

Her party was full of well-known industry names, including a couple of former Disney stars. Attendees included Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, producer GG Magree, Nick Viall’s girlfriend, Natalie Joy, actress Ashley Newbrough, Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s husband, Justin Mikita, and actress Kimberly Daugherty.

Ashley shared a photo of the famous group of friends during their bachelorette party celebrations. Most of the tanned ladies wore shades and appeared to have a great time. She wrote in the caption, “So much fun yesterday celebrating my girl @sarahhyland 💕 Now let’s get you married!!”

Sarah was front and center in the photo as she stuck out her tongue and posed next to BFF Vanessa Hudgens.

Sarah Hyland’s marriage to Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams began dating in October 2017. At the time, Sarah was starring in the widely popular ABC sitcom Modern Family. Wells was a DJ who had recently appeared on Season 12 of The Bachelorette, which featured Joelle “JoJo” Fletcher. He was eliminated in week six, which paved the way for his relationship with Sarah.

Wells proposed to Sarah in July 2019 after nearly two years together, and she said yes!

The two planned to marry in August 2020, but the pandemic put a damper on their celebrations. Two years later, the two are trying again with a wedding planned this summer.