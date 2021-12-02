Sarah Hyland shows off toned body and black bikini in vacation pics

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland at the 21st Annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Former Modern Family star Sarah Hyland received an excellent birthday surprise from her fiance, Wells Adams — a weekend vacation in Big Sur. However, Hyland isn’t the only person getting a surprise during her big weekend.

Hyland posted a photo dump on Instagram to commemorate the special birthday weekend and surprised fans with photos of herself in a black bikini and crop top, showing off her toned body.

Sarah Hyland’s toned bikini pic

Sarah Hyland’s Instagram posts features beautiful shots looking over the water and through the forests as she and Wells Adams enjoyed their weekend getaway.

Aside from the nature shots, she posted photos of herself and her soon-to-be-husband, stating that he “surprised me with a weekend getaway filled with wine, deer, and, of course, tree hugging. Feeling full of gratitude, joy, and cheese.”

The first photo shows Hyland herself sitting on the edge of the hot tub, sporting sunglasses and a black bikini while she enjoys a drink and, likely, the scenery.

While the beautiful view of the water and sky is something to see all on its own, most fans were focused on the shot of Hyland herself.

The pictures show her toned back and butt, which Wells Adams quickly pointed out.

Pic credit: @sarahhyland/Instagram

However, this isn’t the only photo in the set that’s grabbing fans’ attention.

Fans quickly noticed the fifth photo, which shows Hyland in a baseball cap and gray, cropped tank top standing in front of a large tree trunk.

Looking closely at the photo, fans can see her toned abs as she poses. While it may not have been her intention to show off her fitness gains during this photoshoot, it certainly didn’t go unnoticed.

After getting a closer look at the star’s toned body, many fans are wondering just how she ended up so fit. As it turns out, it seems that Sarah Hyland is a big fan of getting her exercise.

Hyland posts a lot of her fitness journey and workouts on her Instagram story and has a highlight reel titled Stronger > Skinny, which shows her progress going all the way back to 2018.

Sarah Hyland’s health and fitness journey

Sarah Hyland has stressed the importance of her health and fitness on Instagram for a long time, but there’s a reason behind it all.

Hyland was born with kidney dysplasia, meaning her kidneys didn’t develop properly in utero and have never functioned well. Hyland has had to battle kidney failure, dialysis, two kidney transplants, and many years of anti-rejection medication.

Hyland has made it a point to acknowledge that while her health isn’t always the best, she won’t let it stop her from reaching her body goals and believes she can do anything she sets her mind to.

Following a hospital stay in 2018, Sarah Hyland posted on her Instagram story that she was cleared to work out again and captioned it with “Stronger > Skinny.”

Pic credit: @sarahhyland/Instagram

Hyland saves nearly all workout shots to this Instagram highlight. Fans can watch her different workouts from the past three years and see how her fitness journey has changed.

From intense strength exercises and pilates, Sarah Hyland will do what it takes to stay healthy and enjoy the body that she’s living in.