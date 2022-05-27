Vanessa Hudgens wears sheer dress for a good cause

Vanessa Hudgens wore sheer dress for the amFAR Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency



Vanessa Hudgens sparkled and commanded attention at the amFAR Gala held at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival. The actress dressed up in her best attire in a sleeveless, nude-colored Miu Miu gown.

Vanessa was on hand to help AmFAR, an organization founded by Elizabeth Taylor and Mathilde Krim for AIDS research. Vanessa happily announced in a social media post that she raised seven figures for the event and subsequent research.

Vanessa was one of many famous faces, including Cara Delevingne, Kat Graham, and Joan Smalls.

Vanessa Hudgens stuns in MiuMiu at amFAR Gala

Vanessa Hudgens was stunning in a Miu Miu gown at last night’s amFAR Gala. Vanessa’s custom Miu Miu gown featured extravagant embellishments that dripped down the neck and across the bodice. The sheer dress detailing turned to gold embroidery at the bust line and worked its way to the bottom of the dress.

Vanessa’s dress fit her like a glove, but she managed to stand on a swing set for a playful video shared on her social media.

Vanessa’s hair was in a center part and an elegant bun with a piece of her bangs falling on each side of her head. Her eyes were darkly lined with cat eye-liner, and she also wore glittery eyeshadow.

Vanessa did not only post solo shots– she also shared photos with sister Stella Hudgens and model Cara Delevingne. She also shared a video of Christina Aguilera preparing to sing as Christina was one of the entertainers for the night.

Vanessa wore a Cartier bracelet on one hand and multiple diamond rings on the other, provided by Chopard. She also wore massive Chopard diamond earrings, which reflected against the sparkly halter neck of her custom gown.

She wrote in the caption, “Such an incredible night at the @amfar gala. Best part? Raising 2.4 mil euros with @matteobocelli 🤘🏽🤘🏽💖.”

Vanessa Hudgens 2022 Met Gala

Earlier this month, Vanessa stunned on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala. She was dressed in accordance with the gilded glamour theme, dedicated to extravagance and excess.

Vanessa wore a black dress by Moschino, under the creative direction of Jeremy Scott. The gorgeous gown was sheer and offered a peek of skin with its intricately designed embroidering.

Vanessa wore her signature smoky makeup and even shot a video with Vogue as she got ready for the event.

The video featured Vanessa as she drank her signature Starbucks drink and engaged in preparations for the big night.