Salma Hayek, Arnold Schwarzenegger are Greek gods in BMW Super Bowl ad that looks perfect for a movie

Actors Salma Hayek Pinault and Arnold Schwarzenegger will grace viewers’ screens as Greek gods in an upcoming Super Bowl commercial.

The duo will portray “retired” Greek gods in the BMW advertisement, set to air during Sunday’s Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams football game. It seems many viewers want a movie to be made after watching the ad.

It’s not a stretch for the two actors either, as they’ve portrayed some heroic characters in previous movie roles. Hayek and Schwarzenegger will also appear amongst many ads featuring celebrities pitching products or services.

Others will include Kevin Hart, Zendaya, Zac Efron, Paul Rudd, Seth Rogen, Snoop Dogg, and Jim Carrey back in his Cable Guy role.

Salma Hayek Pinaut shares her Super Bowl 2022 ad

Bring out the celebs for Super Bowl Sunday, as a plethora of them will appear in various commercials as the game airs. Some have surfaced as teasers, such as Carrey’s Verizon spot and Zendaya’s Squarespace ad, while others show the entire commercial.

The Super Bowl commercial starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek Pinault is at least one-minute long and has surfaced online. Schwarzenegger is Zeus, the king of gods, while Hayek is his wife Hera, the goddess of women, marriage, family, and childbirth.

“My fellow Gods, the dark skies have spoken,” Schwarzenegger’s voice booms as Zeus.

“It is time for Zeus and I to retire,” Hayek’s Hera adds, leading others to wonder what’s next for them.

The scene shifts to Palm Springs, California, where Zeus lounges on a pool float looking like a true retiree. His neighbor asks for a charge for her hedge trimmer, and Zeus obliges with a zap from his fingers.

Hera shows Zeus that living with modern-day technology isn’t “rocket science” in a kitchen scene as he tries to use the microwave.

Later, Zeus attempts some golf in his retired life. The Greek god misses his close shot because of another request for his energy zap to help get a golf cart moving.

“I’m done with this place,” he proclaims, but Hera has other ideas, even after Zeus zaps all the electricity in the surrounding city.

Hera comes through with a sweet gift for her Greek god hubby, in the former of an electric BMW SUV. The classic 1980s track Electric Avenue by Eddie Grant plays as the two ride off, and Zeus adjusts a traffic light with his power.

Hayek, 55, recently shared the video clip on her official Instagram account below, along with her excitement for it.

“2.13.22 is going to be huge! So excited about my @BMWUSA #ad co-starring @Schwarzenegger…Trust me, it’s electrifying!” the actress shared in her Instagram caption.

The 74-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger also tweeted about the upcoming ad.

“I had such a blast filming with @salmahayek for @BMWUSA! Now…GET TO THE CHARGER!!” he shared, referencing his classic “Get to the Chopper!” line from Predator.

What do viewers think of the BMW Super Bowl ad so far?

More than a few people on Twitter fully support Hayek and Schwarzenegger to take on these roles for a full-length film. The actors’ previous films have included fictitious heroes and comedic roles so that could work out well.

Schwarzenegger portrayed Conan the Barbarian in several films, while Hayek recently played superhero Ajak in Marvel’s Eternals.

“Well, now I think we need a movie of this. I’m cool with some BMW product placement in it, of course,” another Twitter commenter said.

Another Twitter comment praised Schwarznegger’s many roles over the years, including his latest “Zeus in a BMW.”

While Zeus brings electricity, another person who watched the ad praised Salma Hayek’s presence in the one-minute commercial, saying she brings “her own Sunshine.”

Last year, Hayek appeared in several films, including Eternals, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, and House of Gucci. She’s currently in the Amazon original Bliss, which arrived free on Prime Video last Saturday.

Schwarzenegger fans might be hoping to see him reprise his Conan role. According to Buddy TV, The Legend of Conan was announced in 2012. However, it was reportedly shelved in 2017.

According to Deadline, Netflix indicated they were working on a TV series about Conan in 2020. No recent word has arrived about the status of the Netflix series, or Schwarzenegger’s involvement, though.

That said, it seems more than a few people want this Zeus and Hera team to come to life in a full-length comedy on their screens. Hopefully, someone can make it happen for these two popular actors with plenty of experience in comedy and heroics.

Salma Hayek and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s BMW commercial will air during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 13. Kickoff time is 6:30/5:30c on NBC.