Lady Gaga snubbed at Oscars: Actress fails to nab a nomination for performance in House of Gucci

There will be no chance at winning an Oscar this year for Lady Gaga.

The Always Remember Us This Way singer, who was nominated for Best Actress in 2019 for her performance in A Star is Born and took home the coveted trophy for Best Original Song for her role in writing Shallow, was served up a major snub in this year’s Oscar nominations.

Lady Gaga was left out of the race for the Oscar’s this year

Although fans felt sure the performer would be up for the award for her portrayal of Maurizio Gucci’s murderous ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, the academy slighted the actress when they released the names of this year’s nominees and left Lady Gaga in the cold.

The brush-off was especially surprising to the star’s followers. Lady Gaga managed to snag nominations for leading actress at the Critics Choice Awards, Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and BAFTA Film Awards.

Typically, these prestigious ceremonies that precede the Oscars often ensure that an actor who had already led the pack at other award shows will be added to the list of Academy Award hopefuls in the spring.

Fans went ballistic over the snub

Twitter exploded in response to the big news, with fans expressing their shock and dismay that Lady Gaga was left out of the running.

“BIG SNUB!! NO LADY GAGA BEST ACTRESS NOM FOR HOUSE OF GUCCI!!!” wrote one upset follower, as others replied saying, “Biggest snub in Oscar history. All 4 precursors and a Trifecta win” and “Also the first time since 1996 that no Oscar Best Actress nominee for all 4 precursor nominations.”

Lady Gaga wasn’t the only one to get rebuffed at nominations from the House of Gucci set, with the film itself having been left behind for Best Picture and Best Director nominations as well.

Lady Gaga reportedly spent months campaigning for her role in House of Gucci, going through a physical transformation to embody Patrizia as well as enduring emotional trauma at the onset of filming when her dog walker was shot, and two of her French bulldogs were stolen in L.A. as she worked abroad in Italy.

The actress has yet to comment on her snub on social media or otherwise, but she recently celebrated her BAFTA nomination on Instagram a few days ago.