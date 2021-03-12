Lady Gaga under heat from Patrizia Reggiani for not meeting with her prior to portrayal in upcoming movie

Lady Gaga received criticism from Patrizzia Reggiani for not meeting her prior to House of Gucci filming. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Patrizia Reggiani, the famed orchestrator of ex-husband Maurizio Gucci’s murder in 1995, is not pleased with Lady Gaga.

Feeling left out and disrespected

Reggiani said recently that she was irritated the Shallow star didn’t reach out to meet before the singer began filming House of Gucci in Italy in February, telling Ansa magazine, “I’m annoyed by the fact that Lady Gaga is portraying me in the new Ridley Scott film without even having the courtesy or the good sense to come and meet me…It is not an economic question. I won’t get a cent from the film. It is a question of good sense and respect.”

She added, “I believe that any good actor should first get to know the person that they are meant to be playing. I think it is not right that I wasn’t contacted. And I say this with all the sympathy and appreciation that I have for her.”

House of Gucci, directed by Ridley Scott, will star Lady Gaga as socialite Reggiani, Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, along with Hollywood powerhouses Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, and Al Pacino.

The film will chronicle the lives of the fashion mogul and his ex-wife, focusing largely on the events leading up to Reggiani’s conviction for the orchestration of Gucci’s murder in 1995.

Reggiani was arrested in 1997 for hiring a hit-man to kill Gucci so she could secure the mogul’s fortune for herself and her two daughters, Allegra and Alessandra, both of whom she had with Gucci.

The pair married in 1972 and spent ten years together before things fell apart when Gucci ran off with a younger woman in 1991, supposedly leaving the house one day and never returning.

Securing the family fortune

According to reports, Reggiani orchestrated Gucci’s murder in order to keep him from marrying his new lover, thus taking Reggiani and her daughters out of the running to inherit the vast family fortune.

Reggiani was released from prison in 2016 after serving 18 years for her involvement in the murder.

Lady Gaga had a rough start to filming when news broke just after she arrived in Italy that her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, had been shot and two of her beloved French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, had been stolen.

After a frantic two days, the distraught star got word that the dogs had been safely recovered, having been brought in to authorities by an unidentified woman.

According to reports this week, the police are still investigating the good Samaritan to ensure she had no involvement in the attack and subsequent discovery of the dogs.