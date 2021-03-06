Lady Gaga debuts luscious brown locks while filming House of Gucci in Italy

Lady Gaga debuted new, brown locks in Italy while filming House of Gucci. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kaffel

Lady Gaga stepped out this week debuting rich, chocolate brown hair as she films her new movie, House of Gucci, in Italy.

The Shallow singer and A Star is Born actress has been in Italy since late February to work on the project, a biographical crime thriller directed by Ridley Scott.

Lady Gaga will portray Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci. Reggiani was convicted of orchestrating the fashion moguls murder in order to secure the family fortune for herself and her two daughters.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Toned down and elegant

While fans are accustomed to seeing Lady Gaga display many bold, colorful, and often eccentric ensembles and hairstyles, the singer traded in her signature platinum shade for side-swept, dark brown tresses and glammed herself up with a beaded mask, white blazer with a black tank top underneath, and flowy, white trouser pants.

The hair change comes just a week after Lady Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was brutally attacked and two of her prized French bulldogs were stolen in Los Angeles.

A stressful time for Lady Gaga

Fischer was walking the singer’s three French bulldogs, Koji, Gustav, and Miss Asia last week when he was shot four times at point-blank range and Koji and Gustav were abducted in what authorities called a “disturbing trend” of robberies in the area involving shootings.

Lady Gaga posted a plea to her Twitter asking for the safe return of her beloved dogs, offering a $500,000 reward to anyone who brought the dogs in without injury.

My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us. pic.twitter.com/3NY9u7Mw2K — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 26, 2021

Two days after the incident the dogs were brought in by a good Samaritan, an unidentified woman, who had found them tied to a pole in an alley. After confirming the dogs were the ones belonging to Lady Gaga, authorities handed them over to the singer’s reps. Lady Gaga confirmed that the Samaritan was paid the $500,000 reward.

Fischer will make a full recovery, according to his doctors, and gave a personal update on his condition this week while thanking Lady Gaga for her support during his stay at the hospital.

Lady Gaga will star in House of Gucci next to A-listers Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, and Adam Driver.

She recently spent time in the recording studio with music legend Tony Bennet to re-record their 2014 hit album Cheek to Cheek. Bennet was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.