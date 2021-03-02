Lady Gaga’s dog walker speaks out after attack

Lady Gag’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, has made his first statement since being shot last week in a brutal attack. ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Lady Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, has made his first statement since being brutally attacked last week while walking Lady Gaga’s three French bulldogs.

Fischer made his statement on Instagram alongside a photo of himself hooked up to oxygen in the hospital bed where he has been recovering from the ordeal.

‘Thankful she would be okay’

Fischer detailed the events that transpired last Wednesday as he was taking Lady Gaga’s dogs for a stroll and called Miss Asia, the only dog of the three to escape capture, his “guardian angel” as he lay on the sidewalk waiting for help.

“Four days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me. My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own.

“I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself.

“Hopeful that my calm(ish) and forceful pleas for the urgency of my care as well as the focused descriptions of the dogs would be enough to help me and get enough police and media attention to find the boys, I looked backed at my guardian angel. I smiled at her shaking form, thankful that at least she would be okay.”

Fischer was shot four times at point-blank range and two of the bulldogs were stolen in a horrific series of events that transpired just five days ago.

A distraught Lady Gaga, who is currently in Italy to film her latest movie, House of Gucci, offered a $500,000 reward to anyone who returned the dogs safely to the proper authorities.

Dogs found safe and without injury

In a welcome turn of events, a good Samaritan found the two dogs who had been dognapped, named Gustav and Koji, in an alley on Friday, tied to a pole. The unidentified woman brought them to the police station where Lady Gaga’s representatives confirmed they were the missing pooches belonging to the singer.

The dogs were unharmed and Lady Gaga has since paid the woman the reward money.

Fischer is expected to make a full recovery.