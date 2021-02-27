Lady Gaga’s dogs returned after armed robbery

Lady Gaga’s two French Bulldogs were returned unharmed after armed robbery. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, have been recovered “safe and unharmed” as they were dropped off at a police station on Friday.

The dogs were returned by a woman thought not to be associated with the theft.

On Wednesday, February 24, Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot four times while defending the singer’s three dogs from two armed robbers in West Hollywood.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Two men fled the scene in a white van along with Koji and Gustav, while Gaga’s third dog, Miss Asia managed to escape.

The Los Angeles Police Department released a statement on Friday evening confirming the dogs had been recovered.

The star was offering a $500,000 “no questions asked” reward for the safe return of her bulldogs.

On Friday, Lady Gaga broke silence over her missing dogs

Taking to Instagram, the star posted a photo of her two missing bulldogs alongside a heartfelt plea for their return.

“My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return,” she captioned the post.

The singer also praised her dog walker in the post, adding, “I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family You’re forever a hero.”

Ryan Fischer’s family said he is receiving ‘extraordinary care’

The dog walker’s family released a statement to TMZ on Friday to give an update on his recovery, while thanking Gaga for her support.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery,” the statement read. “We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan.”

They continued, “Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset.”

Ryan’s love for Gaga’s dogs is well-known. His family added “Ryan loves Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join her in plea for their safe return”.

Ryan was shot in West Hollywood after fighting off two armed robbers. He was taken to hospital in “grave” condition.

Reportedly, there is a new investigation being launched due to suspicions Gaga’s dogs were stolen in retaliation to her singing at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.