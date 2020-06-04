Lady Gaga credits ‘brave citizens’ after new charges filed in George Floyd case

New charges were filed in the death of George Floyd, and Lady Gaga released a statement that credited “brave citizens” for making their voices heard in the case.

Gaga took her statements to social media immediately following the announcement of the new charges.

New charges in George Floyd case

Lady Gaga has been standing at the forefront of the celebrities standing alongside the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd.

She has been very outspoken, both against the police brutality in the nation as well as the response by elected officials, including President Donald Trump.

Gaga is also very happy when the news broke that new charges have been filed in the case concerning Floyd’s death.

All four police officers involved in the death of Floyd lost their jobs. Former officer Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on the neck of Floyd for almost nine minutes. Three other officers stood by and watched without doing anything.

The new charges against Chauvin are second-degree murder charges, upgraded from the initial third-degree charges he faced. Second-degree murder has a maximum sentence of life with parole and not less than 10 years if found guilty.

The other three former officers now face charges as well. The charges against these three are aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

These charges include the possibility of up to 40 years in prison.

Forbes reports that the bail is set at $1 million.

Lady Gaga comments on new charges

Lady Gaga was very happy about the new charges and took to Twitter to comment on the news.

She wrote, in part: “I hope that all cops who have engaged in or are engaging in any racist activity are met with the highest form of law & order, although we know the law & order in this country is predicated upon racism and is itself corrupt,”

She then wrote that she “applauded” the “brave citizens” of the United States who spoke up, and she also supports the “unsupported voices of the Black community.”

“I wish for their voices to be heard loudly and clearly, and that they feel loved and amplified by allies.”

Lady Gaga has been one of the top names to support the recent protests and support of the Black Lives Matter movement. She also highlighted ways fans can lend their support, calling out the Loveland Foundation, Black Lives Matter, Campaign Zero, Color of Change, and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Lady Gaga just released a new album as well, with Chromatica hitting on May 29.