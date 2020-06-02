Cole Sprouse arrested while peacefully protesting in Santa Monica

Just days after his twin brother let fans know that Cole Sprouse was quarantining with his new roommate, Riverdale co-star K.J. Apa, Sprouse is in the news for other reasons.

Sprouse was arrested while taking part in a peaceful protest in Santa Monica.

Cole Sprouse arrested

Cole Sprouse let fans know on Monday that he was arrested while peacefully protesting in Santa Monica. This was part of the country-wide protests against police brutality.

Sign up for our newsletter!

According to Sprouse, he was protesting with several people, and the police showed up and arrested them. The arrest for “illegal” protesting.

“We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested,” Sprouse wrote. “When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us.”

From what it sounds like, even when the protesters tried to do what the police officers asked, they were arrested anyway.

However, Sprouse said that he does not want this to be all about him, a Hollywood actor. He said that this was about something more important.

Black Lives Matter.

Cole Sprouse talks Black Lives Matter movement

“It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement,” Sprouse said.

He then went on to say that this is a time to stand ground near those who are in danger as the violence escalates. He wants people to start to give educated support and contemplate what it means to stand by others as an ally.

He also pointed out that he saw the cameras in the police cars were running and hopes they help spread the truth about what happened.

With that said, Sprouse said he would not make any further statements about his arrest because this is not about him. He said he is not “well versed enough” to speak more about the situation and is not the subject of this movement.

He also doesn’t want to draw attention away from the leaders of the Black Lives Matters movement, but he will always give his story in support of the cause.

This also came after Paris Jackson and Halsey took part in the Los Angeles protests. Reports indicated that Halsey was arrested, but she made sure fans knew that she was not arrested but was still there in solidarity with the other protesters.