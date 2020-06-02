Cole Sprouse arrested while peacefully protesting in Santa Monica

Just days after his twin brother let fans know that Cole Sprouse was quarantining with his new roommate, Riverdale co-star K.J. Apa, Sprouse is in the news for other reasons.
Sprouse was arrested while taking part in a peaceful protest in Santa Monica.
Cole Sprouse arrested
Cole Sprouse let fans know on Monday that he was arrested while peacefully protesting in Santa Monica. This was part of the country-wide protests against police brutality.
According to Sprouse, he was protesting with several people, and the police showed up and arrested them. The arrest for “illegal” protesting.
“We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested,” Sprouse wrote. “When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us.”
From what it sounds like, even when the protesters tried to do what the police officers asked, they were arrested anyway.
However, Sprouse said that he does not want this to be all about him, a Hollywood actor. He said that this was about something more important.
Black Lives Matter.
A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. the media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda. I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement. This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well. I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps. I’ll speak no more on the subject, as I’m (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement. I will be, again, posting the link in my story to a comprehensive document for donations and support.
Cole Sprouse talks Black Lives Matter movement
“It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement,” Sprouse said.
He then went on to say that this is a time to stand ground near those who are in danger as the violence escalates. He wants people to start to give educated support and contemplate what it means to stand by others as an ally.
He also pointed out that he saw the cameras in the police cars were running and hopes they help spread the truth about what happened.
With that said, Sprouse said he would not make any further statements about his arrest because this is not about him. He said he is not “well versed enough” to speak more about the situation and is not the subject of this movement.
He also doesn’t want to draw attention away from the leaders of the Black Lives Matters movement, but he will always give his story in support of the cause.
This also came after Paris Jackson and Halsey took part in the Los Angeles protests. Reports indicated that Halsey was arrested, but she made sure fans knew that she was not arrested but was still there in solidarity with the other protesters.
