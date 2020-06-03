Lili Reinhart comes out as bisexual, joins LGBTQ+ for Black Lives Matters Protest

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has announced that she is bisexual a short time after breaking up with boyfriend Cole Sprouse.

The Riverdale stars had dated for three years, and neither had talked publicly about the split until now.

Lili Reinhart comes out as bisexual

Lili and Cole dated for three years, but they had broken up before. According to Dylan Sprouse, Cole’s twin brother, the couple split this time right before the pandemic hit the United States.

They remain “good friends,” according to an insider.

As for Reinhart, the 23-year-old Riverdale star said that she is joining the LGBTQ+ for Black Lives Matter Protest happening on Wednesday in West Hollywood.

Reinhart said that she never announced it to the public before, but she is a “proud bisexual woman.”

She posted it in an Instagram story on her page.

This follows her speaking out about the current racial injustice taking place in America that has led to riots amidst the protests.

I want to say that I am ashamed of the racism that exists in this country. We are taught to look at our police officers as helpful and friendly when we learn about “leaders” in elementary school.

Our “leaders” have failed us today. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 1, 2020

“I want to say that I am ashamed of the racism that exists in this country. We are taught to look at our police officers as helpful and friendly,” Reinhart wrote on Twitter. “I can’t begin to imagine the horror of worrying that you won’t be protected by your ‘leaders’ because of the color of your skin.”

She also said that white privilege exists, and there is no way she can understand what other people are going through, but said she stands by them.

Cole Sprouse arrested in protests

Cole Sprouse himself was arrested this past weekend when he attended the protests in Santa Monica.

Sprouse said the protest he attended was peaceful. When the police showed up, they told the crowd that if they left, they would not be arrested.

However, Sprouse said when people turned to leave at the requests of the officers, there were more officers on the other side blocking the way and arrested them anyway.

Sprouse said that he didn’t want to make the arrest about himself, but also wanted to make sure people know what is happening at even the most peaceful of protests.

“It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement,” Sprouse said.

This also came a short time after Sprouse’s twin brother told media that Cole had moved in with fellow Riverdale co-star K.J. Apa and has been quarantining with Apa since the coronavirus pandemic started.