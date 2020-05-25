Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse split up after dating three years

Popular Riverdale actors Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse split up ahead of the coronavirus pandemic and are no longer seeing one another, according to the latest reports.

The news arrives after it had been previously hinted at by their Riverdale co-star’s girlfriend.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse split before lockdown

Cole Sprouse is known for his role as Jughead on The CW’s Riverdale, while Lili Reinhart portrays the character, Betty. In addition to their working relationship, the two had also been dating off screen for three years now. Fans referred to them as Bughead, a combination of their characters’ names.

However, the relationship may have run its course, based on the recent news.

The insider report comes from Page Six with an inside source indicating, “Cole and Lili split before the pandemic hit, and have been quarantining separately.” The insider added that the two “remain good friends” despite the split up.

The potential breakup was hinted at by Skeet Ulrich’s girlfriend, Megan Blake Irwin, during an Instagram Live Q&A session.

During that session, a person asked Skeet Ulrich and Irwin if they thought Sprouse and Reinhart were a cute couple.

Ulrich said, “I think they were a very cute couple,” to which Irwin added, “They were a very cute couple. They’re both beautiful people.”

Cheating allegations, breakup rumors previously hit the couple

Last month, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart were at the center of previous rumors involving cheating. However, those were merely gossip, according to both individuals.

The cheating rumors occurred last April, as there was speculation that Sprouse was cheating with Cindy Crawford’s daughter, model Kaia Gerber.

However, he responded, letting everyone know that since he doesn’t update everyone on his private life, it’s allowed others to “push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle.”

Reinhart also addressed those rumors, insisting the photos of Sprouse and Gerber were old. In addition, she referred to the gossiping as a form of “bullying” and described it as “destructive” and “abusive.”

Back in July 2019, it was rumored that Sprouse and Reinhart had split up. However, Reinhart took to Twitter to clear up the rumors, telling everyone, “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet kids.”

This time around, it appears the Sprouse Cole and Lili Reinhart split up is official, but it seems to be based on the insider’s knowledge, they are keeping things friendly.