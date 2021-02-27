Lady Gaga’s dogs ‘were likely planned targets’ in recent attack

Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and two of her French bulldogs were stolen in a possible targeted attack on Wednesday evening in L.A. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Lady Gaga was left in shock following a horrifying attack on her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, and the subsequent kidnapping of two of her French bulldogs in Hollywood on Wednesday evening.

Fischer was shot four times while walking three of the singer’s dogs.

The assailants managed to wrangle two of the bulldogs, named Gustavo and Koji, away but the third dog, Miss Asia, escaped and was put into police custody and care. The other two dogs have since been found safe since the robbery.

Lady Gaga left heartbroken and shaken

The Poker Face singer and A Star is Born actress is currently in Italy filming her new movie entitled Gucci and posted on her social media accounts about the brazen abduction and attack on Fischer.

Her father, Joe Germanotta, also released a statement regarding the events, saying “We’re just sick over it, it’s really horrible…It’s like someone took one of your kids.”

Fischer has been part of Lady Gaga’s close circle for several years, moving from New York to L.A. specifically to be able to care for her dogs.

The FBI has since officially stepped in to investigate over concerns that the attack may have been politically motivated given that the singer performed the National Anthem at President Biden’s inauguration in January.

Possible motives behind the attack

Lady Gaga has been a vocal presence in the political scene, not hesitating to voice her support for Biden and disdain for former President Trump.

Lady Gaga spoke at a rally in Pittsburgh in November 2020 saying, “To all the women and all the men with daughters and sisters and mothers — everybody, no matter how you identify: Now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters or sisters or mothers or wives by any part of their bodies.”

The singer went on to add, “Vote for Joe _ he’s a good person.”

Aside from possible political motives, there is speculation that the recent shooting and kidnapping may have been planned out. French bulldogs fetch a high price of somewhere between $10,000 to $25,000 dollars each and purebreds are often found on the black market.

Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her beloved dogs, with “no questions asked.”

Gucci is set to be released in November of this year.