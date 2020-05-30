Lady Gaga Chromatica event: Singer postpones album listening party due to U.S. violence

A special Lady Gaga Chromatica event set to take place on Friday night was shut down by the singer due to current events in the United States.

Friday’s headlines included stories about violence within the U.S. after shocking headlines and images from this past week showed the death of African-American George Floyd during an arrest by white police officers.

That led to Gaga postponing a planned virtual listening party in celebration of her new album.

Lady Gaga releases new album Chromatica

On Friday, May 29, Lady Gaga officially released her sixth studio album Chromatica. The album was initially set to arrive in early April but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it arrived over a month later.

The standard version of the album has a total of 16 tracks with some of those simply brief Chromatica-named tracks that are under a minute. However, some of the other songs include guests such as Elton John, Ariana Grande, and Blackpink.

Gaga’s lead single from the album Stupid Love came out back in late February and reached as high as No. 5 on the U.S. and U.K. charts.

As of right now, the album has a Metacritic reviewer score of 79 out of 100 based on 12 reviews. One of those was a 96 score from Variety.

The User Score is even higher, with Gaga’s Chromatica receiving a 9.3 out of 10 based on over 4,100 user reviews on the site, as of this report.

Most likely, the album will have a strong debut on the charts, based on Gaga’s large fanbase. However, Lady Gaga had more serious matters on her mind on the day of her newest album’s release.

Gaga chooses to cancel listening party

Lady Gaga was originally planning to host a special listening party for her new album Chromatica. However, the events that are going on in the United States were much bigger and Gaga felt it necessary to cancel the virtual event.

She took to her Twitter account on Friday afternoon to announce the listening session was postponed.

“As much as I want to listen to Chromatica together as a global group of kindness punks right now, our kindness is needed for the world today,” Lady Gaga wrote.

“I’m going to postpone our listening session right now and encourage you all to take this time to register to vote and raise your voice,” the singer encouraged fans.

As much as I want to listen to Chromatica together as a global group of kindness punks right now, our kindness is needed for the world today. I’m going to postpone our listening session right now and encourage you all to take this time to register to vote and raise your voice. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 29, 2020

Gaga also tweeted, “I’m so glad the album is bringing you some joy, because that’s what I always wanted it to do. We’ll reschedule this very soon.”

Other celebrities and public figures are also speaking out during the latest events. Earlier in the day, fellow pop star Taylor Swift showed support for protesters and tweeted out a critical message regarding a tweet from President Donald Trump.