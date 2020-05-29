Taylor Swift lends support to protests against police brutality

Taylor Swift is the latest celebrity to stand up against police brutality and has condemned President Donald Trump for his comments in response to the Minneapolis riots and looting.

Swift is one of several celebrities who has stood up and made their voices known after the death of George Floyd and the subsequent protests and riots.

Taylor Swift leads protests for equality

Last week, police responded to a call concerning an African American man named George Floyd. The allegations involved check fraud.

However, things went wrong when cameras recorded a police officer driving his knee into the back of the man’s neck as he said he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd died at the hospital.

The police officers were fired, and protests started demanding that criminal charges come against the officer. Those protests turned into looting.

That is when President Trump took to Twitter and made a threat that if something weren’t done to stop it, he would send in the military with orders to start shooting.

Looting leads to shooting, and that’s why a man was shot and killed in Minneapolis on Wednesday night – or look at what just happened in Louisville with 7 people shot. I don’t want this to happen, and that’s what the expression put out last night means…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

That is where Swift chimed in. She was aghast that Trump would issue a threat of violence and said that “we will vote you out in November.”

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

This is surprising to hear from Swift, who has mostly stayed out of any political discussions over the years. However, from the sound of it, the recent incidents in Minneapolis have driven her to the edge.

Other celebs react on Twitter

Chris Evans, who has often supported law enforcement in the past, said he was not shocked, saying that if anyone was shocked at what is happening, “you haven’t been paying attention.”

I keep saying to myself ‘my god, what is happening?’. But in truth, I’m not shocked. At all. If you’re shocked, you haven’t been paying attention. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 29, 2020

Billie Joe Armstong, the lead singer of the pop-punk band Green Day, shared an Instagram post with a message by Will Smith that has been shared on social media throughout the week.

Rapper Cardi B spoke out in a video post about the violence in the streets. She said that she is not against the protests, although they scare her, and she doesn’t want anyone to get hurt.

“At this point, I’m not against it, even though it do scare me (sic), and I don’t want anybody to get hurt.”

Just yesterday, Ice Cube refused to show up for a scheduled interview on Good Morning America because he was still angry about the entire situation. Ice Cube told his fans he was sorry but didn’t feel like telling America, “Good Morning,” after the events.

On the flip side, actor Shameik Moore has faced backlash by denouncing the looting taking place and for asking everyone to work together instead of against each other.