Jim Carrey Super Bowl commercial brings back classic Cable Guy movie role for Verizon ad

Jim Carrey reprises his Cable Guy role for a Super Bowl ad. Pic credit: Verizon/YouTube

Among the many ads popping up during the football game, this Sunday will be the Jim Carrey Super Bowl commercial, with the actor and comedian bringing back an iconic role.

He’ll be one of many celebs appearing in ads throughout the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams game. Others will include Pete Davidson for Hellmann’s, Lindsay Lohan for Planet Fitness, and Zendaya for Squarespace.

A teaser for Carrey’s ad arrived on Tuesday, which gives fans a good idea of what’s on the way for Super Bowl Sunday with Verizon’s advertisement.

Verizon shares Jim Carrey Super Bowl ad teaser

Verizon is bringing back Jim Carrey in one of his early comedic roles, as he’ll return as his Cable Guy character from 1996 for a Super Bowl commercial.

“Something big is almost here! Your internet will never be the same,” Verizon wrote in a tweet on Tuesday with a 10-second teaser.

They also included a hashtag for 5G Ultra-Wideband, most likely what the commercial will fully promote during the big game.

In the teaser clip, the camera view is zooming towards an apartment door from the inside. Someone is repeatedly ringing the buzzer and banging on the door. A woman goes over to the peephole and looks out to see who is causing all that commotion.

“Cable Guy!” the 60-year-old Jim Carrey yells as he comes into view through the peephole.

He’s dressed just like the cable guy with some wires hanging over his shoulder and looks ready to perform an install job.

Like previous years, the 2022 Super Bowl commercials will have companies bringing many celebs out to pitch their products.

In addition to Carrey, there are ads featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, Scarlett Johansson, and Zendaya. Snoop Dogg will team up with Martha Stewart for BIC, and the comedic duo of Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd appears in a Lay’s ad.

Cable Guy among Carrey’s classic movie roles

While Jim Carrey has been in serious movie roles like the Truman Show and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, he rose to fame as a comedian and star on In Living Color.

He began appearing in comedic movies, including Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber in the mid-90s.

In 1996, he starred in The Cable Guy alongside Matthew Broderick. The movie, directed by Ben Stiller, featured Carrey as Ernie “Chip” Douglas, who was Broderick’s intrusive and clingy cable guy with a lisp.

While the 96-minute film wasn’t critically-acclaimed, it won three MTV movie awards for Carrey, including Best Comic Performance and Best Villain. It’s also lived on as one of Carrey’s popular films, achieving status as a cult classic with fans.

The Super Bowl teaser seems to promise more of the same cable guy schtick from Carrey, possibly convincing a customer to choose the higher speed Verizon service.

The full-length ad arrives on Sunday, February 13, during the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams game which kicks off at 6:30/5:30c on NBC.