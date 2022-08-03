Richest man in the world Elon Musk cuts his own hair and his son’s in cute photo

Elon Musk claims he cuts his own hair and his son’s. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, posted a cute pic with his son to social media and, perhaps surprisingly, revealed that he cuts their hair himself.

The 51-year-old Tesla CEO may be worth an estimated $271 billion, but despite that, the businessman claimed this week that he cuts his own hair and that of his son, X.

Musk has fathered ten children, but unless the South African is branching out into hairdressing, it’s unlikely he cuts all their hair.

On Monday, Musk posted a throwback photograph of himself and his two-year-old son, X Æ A-12, known as X for short. The cute pic was from Thanksgiving last year and featured X standing beside his proud crouching father.

The pair were casually dressed; Musk wore a t-shirt sporting the words “space cowboy,” and they appeared to be on an outside patio or terrace.

Musk captioned the post, “Thanksgiving last year after watching one too many episodes of Vikings.”

Elon Musk claimed he cut his and his son’s hair

One thing that was very noticeable about the photo was father and son were sporting very similar haircuts. The sides of their heads were shaved right down into buzzcuts.

One Twitter user asked the billionaire, “Did you cut your hair And his?” To which the wealthiest man in the world responded, “Yeah.”

Elon Musk also followed up the first tweet by posting an adorable clip of X playing at home with three dogs.

Elon Musk has fathered many children: Worries about underpopulation

Elon Musk fathered X Æ A-12 with his now ex-girlfriend musician Grimes in May 2020. The pair also gave birth to a daughter, Exa, via surrogate last December, shortly after their relationship ended.

A few weeks before the birth of Exa, Musk secretly fathered twins with Shivon Zilis, one of the top executives in his companies, Tesla and Neuralink.

The billionaire has made no secret of his fondness for having large families and has often expressed concern about low birth rates in the United States.

After news emerged about the secret twins, Musk wrote on Twitter, “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”

Elon Musk may love being a father, but he’s had to deal with some daddy issues of his own lately.

The billionaire’s father, Errol Musk, recently revealed in an interview that he’s not proud of his son, doesn’t own a Tesla, and thinks his son should lose weight. The older Musk said his “pride and joy” was Elon’s younger brother, Kimbal Musk.