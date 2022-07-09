Elon Musk says he’ll have as many kids ‘as he is able to spend time with’

Elon Musk arrived at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Elon Musk confirmed he covertly fathered twins with Shivon Zilis, one of the top executives in his companies Tesla and Neuralink, back in November.

The tech billionaire welcomed his second child with Canadian singer Grimes a few weeks later in December, after they split.

The 51-year-old has been outspoken about his concern about lowering birth rates and his desire for a big family.

Elon Musk may not be done with making children

The Tesla found who has had 10 children in total may be looking to add more to his growing family.

Page Six reports that they congratulated Musk on the report that he welcomed twins with Zilis, prompting the businessman to respond “Thanks” and then, “Bravo to big families.”

The publication then said they quizzed Musk on how many children he would like to have. To which he responded: “As many as I am able to spend time with and be a good father.”

Elon became a dad in 2002 when he and his first wife Justine welcomed their son Nevada. However, he died 10 weeks later from sudden infant death syndrome.

The former couple went on to have five more children during their eight-year marriage, welcoming twins Griffin and Vivian in 2004, followed by triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian in 2006.

His ex-girlfriend, singer Grimes, gave birth to their first child together, named X AE A-XII, in May 2020. Their daughter, Exa, arrived via surrogate in December, a few weeks after his twins with his co-worker arrived in November.

After the news broke about the two additional members of his family, Musk seemingly confirmed the news, tweeting:

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”

Pic credit: @elonmusk/Twitter

His pinned tweet at the time of writing his report is a graph showing the U.S total fertility rate in 2021 is lower than the “replacement level,” with the billionaire adding:

“USA birth rate has been below min sustainable levels for ~50 years.”

USA birth rate has been below min sustainable levels for ~50 years pic.twitter.com/v5PSLbvEAE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2022

Elon says “not much” he can do with raising his babies

In an interview with the New York Times in 2020, Elon was quizzed about his role in raising his child with Grimes.

In the interview, he said that babies “are supercool” and encouraged people to have more children.

However, he said that “babies are just eating and pooping machines,” and “there’s not much” he can do while they are young adding that “Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now.”

He went on to describe some of his experiences with his older children which involved taking them sightseeing during business trips.

Elon is generally private about his relationship with his children. His transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, changed her name to disassociate herself from him.