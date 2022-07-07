Elon Musk secretly fathered twins with Tesla exec before second child with Grimes

Elon Musk on the red carpet at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Elon Musk quietly welcomed twins last November with one of his top executives, court documents reveal.

A month later, the Tesla billionaire welcomed his second child with Claire Boucher, who is better known as Grimes, via a surrogate.

The 51-year-old was recently disowned by his transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Elon Musk fathered twins with Shivon Zilis

Court documents obtained by Insider show Musk had twins with 36-year-old Shivon Zilis last November.

The pair filed a petition to change the twins’ names in order to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name,” according to Insider.

The name change was approved in May but it’s not been made public to protest their identities.

The twins were born just weeks before Musk and Grimes had their second child via surrogate in December.

Musk is currently dating Australian actress Natasha Bassett after seemingly splitting from Grimes in September after three years of dating.

In March 2022, Grimes said Elon was her boyfriend but their relationship was “very fluid,” and they did not live together.

However, hours after the article was released, she tweeted that they had broken up since she conducted the interview.

Who is Shivon Zilis?

Zilis is a Canadian who began her career at IBM before meeting the tech billionaire through her work with OpenAI, which is an artificial-intelligence research-and-deployment nonprofit Musk cofounded in 2015.

She reportedly serves as the youngest member of OpenAI’s board of directors and also started working with Tesla in 2017, where she was a project director.

She currently works as director of operations and special projects for Neuralink, another company associated with Musk.

Zilis’s had a private Instagram account, @shivonzilis, which she deleted following the baby news. However, her Twitter is still active and she has over 79,000 followers. Her Twitter bio says she is interested in “artificial intelligence, biological intelligence, and whatever exists in between and beyond.”

Musk frequently speaks out about his concern with declining birth rates on Twitter.

He has three children with his first wife, the author Justine Musk. In 2002, the couple had their first child, Nevada Alexander Musk, who died of sudden infant death syndrome.

Justine gave birth to twins, Vivian and Griffin, two years later, then triplets, Kai, Saxon, and Damian, in 2006.

Grimes gave birth to their first child, X AE A-XII, with the controversial billionaire in 2020, and their second child, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk via surrogate a few weeks after the secret twins were born.

Therefore, Musk currently has had ten children and has been open about his limited role in raising his children while they are young.