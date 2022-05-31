Natasha Bassett: Everything to know about Elon Musk’s new girlfriend

Elon Musk and his new girlfriend, Natasha Bassett. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/PMA/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Elon Musk was seen on a date with Australian actress Natasha Bassett on vacation.

The pair were reportedly in St. Tropez having lunch at the luxury Cheval Blanc hotel.

The Tesla co-founder recently split from musician Grimes and made headlines after announcing his intention to purchase social media website Twitter.

Who is Natasha Bassett?

Natasha Bassett, an actress from Sydney, Australia, is best known for portraying Britney Spears in the Lifetime biopic Britney Ever After in 2017.

In 2021, she showed support for the legendary pop star, who was still battling to end her conservatorship at the time, with an Instagram post.

“Now that Britney has revealed her truth, I am utterly devastated for her. My heart goes out to her today and for everyday she’s suffered this twisted, unnecessary conservatorship. It’s wrong, it’s unlawful and it’s manipulative. Nobody should have the right to make decisions over another woman’s body. Sending my love to @britneyspears and supporting #freebritney.”

She currently stars in the 2022 biographical musical Elvis as Dixie Locke alongside Tom Hanks and Austin Butler.

According to her IMDB, she is studying physics through Harvard’s Online Program – something she has in common with her current love interest.

While attending the University of Pennsylvania, Elon pursued a double major in physics and business at the Wharton School.

She previously appeared in the movies: Spinning Man, Spy Intervention, The Pale Door, and 12 Mighty Orphans.

Currently, the little-known actress has just over 48,000 followers on Instagram and shared a photo from her trip to Saint Tropez.

When did Natasha and Elon start dating?

She was first linked to Musk after being spotted exiting the billionaire’s private jet in February, according to Hollywood Life.

The romance between the 50-year-old entrepreneur and the 29-year-old actress comes after he split from ex-girlfriend Grimes in September before they welcomed their second child via surrogate in December.

However, in March 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes said, “I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid,” adding that they lived in separate houses and are “best friends.”

However, just hours after the piece was published online, she revealed they had broken up again.

“Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique – peace out.”

Elon Musk has seven children with two women. He was previously married to British actress Talulah Riley and dated Amber Heard.