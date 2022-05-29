Elon Musk breaks his silence on Amber Heard and Johnny Depp defamation trial

Elon Musk dated Amber Heard for several months. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Elon Musk has added his two cents to the televised defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp as the jury deliberates on a verdict.

The Tesla CEO dated the Aquaman actress in 2017 shortly after she split from Depp and was on her witness list but was not called to testify.

Depp is suing Heard, his ex-wife, for $50 million, alleging she defamed him by insinuating in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that she had been the victim of domestic violence.

The former couple has accused each other of physical violence during their tumultuous marriage.

Elon Musk reveals his hope for Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Lex Fridman, an MIT research scientist, and podcaster, gave his takeaway from the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial after both sides made their closing arguments on Friday.

In a tweet, Fridman wrote: “My takeaways from Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial: 1. Fame is one hell of a drug (for some). 2. Psychiatrists & lawyers come in drastically varying levels of skill. 3. Lying to millions of people is something humans are capable of. 4. Love can be messy. 5. Mega pint of wine.”

Musk replied by praising both the Hollywood actors writing: “I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible.”

Pic credit: @lexfridman/@elonmusk/Twitter

Heard testified about how she met billionaire Musk at the 2016 Met Gala, adding that her then-husband Depp “stood her up” on the red carpet.

“He seemed like a real gentleman. He was really nice,” Heard said about her meeting with Musk.

Heard testified that she donated $250,000 to the Art of Elysium, a children’s arts charity.

However, a witness for Depp’s legal team, Jennifer Howell, the CEO of the Art of Elysium, said that the donation made in Heard’s name was from an anonymous donor that was believed to be from the SpaceX founder.

Musk was also believed to have donated $500,000 via an investment firm on Heard’s behalf, according to the ACLU Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel Terence Dougherty’s testimony.

Elon and Amber Heard’s complicated relationship timeline

It’s unclear when Musk and Heard began dating, with Depp claiming in a lawsuit that his then-wife had an affair with the tech billionaire “no later than one month after” their marriage in 2015, according to People.

However, a spokesperson for Musk insisted: “Elon and Amber didn’t start seeing each other until May 2016, and even then it was infrequent. Their relationship didn’t become romantic until some time later.”

Amber made their relationship Instagram official with a photo of the pair at an event in April 2017.

In August 2017 they announced their split, blaming long distance, but seemingly rekindled their romance later in the year as they vacationed together in Chile and Easter Island.