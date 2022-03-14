Elon Musk wants to fight Vladimir Putin over Ukraine, says he is serious 

Elon Musk challenges Vladimir Putin to a fight. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

The world’s richest man and famous poster of memes has a new target.

Elon Musk declared on Twitter that he wants to fight Russian president Vladimir Putin. Elon has been vocal in his support of Ukraine and provided Starlink satellites to the Eastern European country.

In a series of English and Russian tweets, the business magnate challenged Vladimir Putin to a fight with the stakes described as Ukraine.

Elon Musk challenges Vladimir Putin to a fight on Twitter

Elon Musk took to his Twitter page to challenge the President of Russia to a fight.

Pic credit: @elonmusk/Twitter

Elon wrote a tweet in English and Russian to challenge Putin to single combat with the stakes being Ukraine, “I hereby challenge Владимир Путин to single combat Stakes are Україна.”

Pic credit: @elonmusk/Twitter

Elon insisted that he was not trolling in the new tweets.

Some fans cautioned Elon against combat. They note that while Elon has engineering skills, Vladimir trained extensively with the KGB and had judo skills.

Black belt Putin shows off judo moves with Olympic athletes

Watch this video on YouTube

Another fan compared the CEO and leader’s respective sizes and ages; Elon is 19 years younger and 15 centimeters taller. The user wrote, “The fight would be over in 10 seconds. It would just depend on how much damage Elon would want to do how fast. Nothing else. Elon is also 19 years younger.”

The fight would be over in 10 seconds. It would just depend on how much damage Elon would want to do how fast. Nothing else.



Elon is also 19 years younger. pic.twitter.com/8xjrpu19cP — Jurij (@jurijfedorov) March 14, 2022

Elon responded favorably to this comparison.

Elon also tagged the Kremlin in the tweets to ensure they got to the proper people. There has been no response from the Kremlin yet.

