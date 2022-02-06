Elon Musk blasts ‘professional thieves’ at GoFundMe for withholding $10 million worth of donations from truckers

Elon Musk blasts “professional thieves” at GoFundMe on Twitter for withholding $10 million worth of donations. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Elon Musk is never one to mince his words or his Twitter fingers. The Tesla CEO issued scathing tweets against GoFundMe for withholding nearly $10 million of donations.

GoFundMe donations for the Freedom Convoy swelled to almost $10 million on Friday. The donations were meant to go to truckers who are currently protesting in Ottawa in opposition of vaccine mandates.

On Friday, GoFundMe blocked the release of nearly $10 million in donations to the Freedom Convoy. GoFundMe alleges that the truckers, who are protesting vaccine mandates, were engaging in “the promotion of violence and harassment.” Originally, GoFundMe told donors to request a refund or the money would go to charity.

Elon Musk calls GoFundMe professional thieves

Elon Musk is a big fan of memes, liking and retweeting them on Twitter. To no surprise, Elon Musk used a meme to describe the GoFundMe debacle.

On the left, a picture of garbage and a train with the caption “Amateur thieves.” On the right, a picture of the GoFundMe logo and the caption “Professional Thieves.”

It’s not my money pic.twitter.com/IKRxhGo8wS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2022

But that is not all. Musk also posted a screenshot of CHOP, a protest in Seattle that was ruled an autonomous zone. Police were not allowed to enter CHOP, and GoFundMe accepted donations.

Finally, Elon Musk tweeted, “Double-standard?”

Double-standard? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2022

Musk is referring to GoFundMe’s decision to remove donations from the trucker’s convoy, but allow other donations, like CHOP, to remain on the platform. Elon Musk has close ties to the trucking industry, as he hopes to release autonomous trucks in the near future.

GoFundMe is not the only big tech group to attempt to quell the protests. On Wednesday, Facebook removed the Freedom Convoy from its platform for violating policies.

The truckers arrived in Ottawa on January 29 and have been protesting ever since. The GoFundMe received millions of dollars of donations in support of those who are against vaccine mandates.

Go Fund Me shuts down donations for Freedom Convoy 2022

GoFundMe shut down donations and offered plans to donate unclaimed funds to charities. This plan left a bad taste in the donor’s mouths. Angry donors had a plan to make GoFundMe pay. Posts encouraged donors to do chargebacks in addition to seeking a refund.

One tweet read, “Everyone who donated should do this..it costs GoFundme $15 per chargeback. …Chargebacks occur when a donor contacts their card issuer to dispute the donation they made on GoFundMe Charity. This automatically returns the money to the donor.”

Everyone who donated should do this..it costs GoFundme $15 per chargeback. …Chargebacks occur when a donor contacts their card issuer to dispute the donation they made on GoFundMe Charity. This automatically returns the money to the donor. — Jay Ji (@JayJi89978196) February 5, 2022

GoFundMe changed its course of action, and nixed plans to donate the trucker convoy money to charity. In a tweet, GoFundMe shared, “The update we issued earlier enabled all donors to get a refund and outlined a plan to distribute remaining funds to verified charities selected by the Freedom Convoy organizers. However, due to donor feedback, we are simplifying the process and automatically refunding donations.”

The update we issued earlier enabled all donors to get a refund and outlined a plan to distribute remaining funds to verified charities selected by the Freedom Convoy organizers. However, due to donor feedback, we are simplifying the process and automatically refunding donations. — GoFundMe (@gofundme) February 5, 2022

There is no word on what platform donors will choose to move their donations for the Freedom Convoy.