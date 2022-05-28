Johnny Depp and Amber Heard fans clash in front of courthouse

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard at the Fairfax County courthouse. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Sarah Silbiger/CNP/AdMedia

Fans of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got into a verbal scuffle in front of the courthouse after the former Hollywood couple arrived at the Fairfax country courthouse on Friday.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing his ex-wife for $50 million for three counts of defamation; Heard countersued for $100 million.

The televised trial has played out on social media with Depp garnering a large legion of fans including garnering the support of a women’s abuse group.

Heard, on the other hand, has been subject to much abuse by Depp supporters with hashtags such as #AmberHeardisanabuser and #AmberHeardisaliar consistently trending during live streaming of the trial.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s fans yell at each other

Johnny Depp supporters verbally sparred with Amber Heard supporters outside of the Fairfax County Court House as the Hollywood actors arrived on Friday for the closing arguments in the six-week trial.

Passionate fans outside the Fairfax County Court. Pic credit: Backgrid

In a video, fans chanted and held signs reading: “Justice for Johnny” while cheering at his arrival. Some also chanted ‘Amber Heard’s a liar’ similar to the Twitter hashtags that have been trending during the trial.

Amber Heard fans. Pic credit: Backgrid

When Depp arrived he was met with a loud chorus of cheers from his fans as his black SUV entered the Fairfax County Court.

Passionate Depp fans. Pic credit: Backgrid

They shouted, “Johnny! Johnny!” prompting the Hollywood star to wave in appreciation. Heard’s truck arrived before her ex-husband and was met with a chorus of boos from Depp fans on the way to the courthouse.

However, Amber had her own group of supporters, albeit significantly smaller than Depp’s, who shouted in her support. One fan of the Aquaman actress was seen with a sign reading: “I stand with Amber Heard.”

A TikTok video also showed the 36-year-old actress receiving a bouquet of flowers from a fan and stopping to thank them for their support.

Amber Heard says Johnny Depp fans have threatened to kill her baby in a microwave

During her testimony, Amber Heard spoke about the impact of social media abuse from Depp supporters and those who do not believe her allegations.

“I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day,” she said continuing: “Even just coming into this courtroom sitting here in front of the world having the worst parts of my life, things that I have lived through, used to humiliate me.”

“People want to kill me, they tell me so every day. they want to put my baby in the microwave and they tell me that.”

Heard has a one-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, who she welcomed via surrogate.

She continued her testimony seemingly taking a jab at Depp’s courtroom antics:

“I’m not sitting in this courtroom snickering, I’m not sitting in this courtroom laughing. I’m not smiling and making snide jokes. I’m not. This is horrible.”

The actress reiterated that the experience was “painful” and “humiliating” and reminded the court that she is “a human being.”