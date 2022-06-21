Elon Musk’s transgender daughter files for name change, dropping Musk

Elon Musk’s daughter has legally filed to change her name and gender identity. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Elon Musk‘s transgender daughter has filed to change her name so she can no longer be related to him.

The 18-year-old, formerly known as Xavier Alexander Musk, reportedly wants to change her full name and legal gender identity from male to female.

According to TMZ, she wants her name to be Vivian Jenna Wilson and wrote in the court document: “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Elon’s daughter’s mother is his ex-wife Justine Wilson, who divorced him in 2008.

It’s unknown what caused the breakdown of Elon and his daughter’s relationship, but earlier this year, Elon revealed his support for the US Republican Party. This proved controversial as the party has elective representatives that back rules that would restrict transgender people’s rights in the US.

Elon also tweeted in 2020: “I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an aesthetic nightmare.”

Earlier on in 2020, he also wrote: “Pronouns suck.”

Elon is currently attempting to take over Twitter in a $44 billion deal.

Many employees of the social media platform have spoken out against the move.

According to Mail Online, one employee asked Twitter’s chief people and diversity officer, Dalana Brand: “What should we tell the LGTBQ community at recruiting conferences we’re lined up to attend when they ask us why they should come work at Twitter when we just sold ourselves to an open homophobe and transphobe?”

The officer then reportedly replied: “I cannot speak to Elon’s personal feelings on these things. I can’t speak to what he’s done in his other companies in terms of people’s experiences.”

“Perhaps in the future, we’ll be able to have a conversation. That may be telling.”

Earlier this year, Elon also wrote on Twitter: “We are simultaneously being told that gender differences do not exist and that genders are so profoundly different that irreversible surgery is the only option.

“Perhaps someone wiser than me can explain this dichotomy.”