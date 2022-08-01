Errol Musk takes aim at billionaire son Elon Musk, says he’s not proud in scathing interview

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, claims he’s not proud of his son. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Elon Musk’s dad, Errol Musk, has given a scathing interview where he admitted that he’s not proud of his billionaire son and even confessed that he doesn’t own a Tesla.

The controversial and often colorful Tesla boss, Elon Musk, may own an estimated $271 billion and be the world’s richest person. However, the 51-year-old still struggles to earn the pride of his father.

The 79-year-old Errol dished out some tough love to his son during an interview on the Australian radio show The Kyle and Jackie O show.

The presenter told the South African dad, “Your offspring is a genius. He’s worth so much money and has created so many things, you can’t take that away from him. Are you proud?”

But Errol responded with a blunt “no,” before adding, “You know, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time, it’s not as if we suddenly started doing something.”

Errol also bad-mouthed his son’s physical appearance. In reference to recent pictures of a flabby-looking Elon on a Greek yacht, the older man accused his son of “eating badly” and even suggested he take a weight loss supplement.

Elon Musk’s dad, Errol Musk, doesn’t even own a Tesla

In a final dig at his eldest son, Errol claimed to own a fleet of fancy cars but confessed to not owning a single Tesla. Ouch.

Errol also sang the praises of Elon’s younger brother, Kimbal, who he called his “pride and joy.” According to the New York Post, Kimbal is a chef and restaurant owner in the US and is estimated to be worth about $700 million. A colossal amount of money, no doubt, but it falls well short of Elon’s accumulated wealth.

He also stated that, surprisingly, Elon feels frustrated with the state of his career, feeling that he is about five years behind schedule in his plans.

Errol wasn’t entirely down on the Tesla CEO. He also said that he’s worried about Elon and hopes he can find a life partner soon. “He [Elon] loves people, he loves humanity,” he added.

News emerged recently that Elon had fathered twins with one of his executives a mere month before Grimes gave birth to their second child. Elon is now a father to nine children with four different women, but he’s currently single.

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, has two children with his stepdaughter

Not wanting to be outdone on the weird home life front, Errol recently announced that he is having his second child with his 35-year-old stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout. Yes, stepdaughter. When asked about this relationship, Errol said he was a bit of a “ladies’ man” and insisted it was completely “normal.”

According to TMZ, Elon dislikes his father and blames him for the difficulties the family faced in the past. This interview seems unlikely to endear him further to the older man.