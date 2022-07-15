Elon Musk’s father confirms second child with 35-year-old stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout

Elon Musk arrives at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk said that he’s had an unplanned child with his 35-year-old stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout.

He already has a five-year-old child named Elliot Rush Musk with the stepdaughter he reportedly helped raise since she was four years old.

This comes after it was revealed his billionaire son welcomed twins with one of his co-workers in November only to welcome another child weeks later with his ex-girlfriend Grimes.

Errol echoed his son’s philosophy when it comes to having several children: “we’re on Earth to reproduce”, the wealthy South African said to The Sun.

Elon was reportedly outraged in 2018 when he found out his father had a child with Jana, who lived with him while growing up in Pretoria, South Africa.

Errol is 41 years older than Jana and was 25 years older than her mother Heidi when they got married.

Errol Musk admits his children are creeped out by his relationship with his stepdaughter

Errol was married to Jana’s mother Heide Bezuidenhout for 18 years after splitting with Elon’s mother. Heidi, who already had children including Jane, had two children with Errol.

He admitted that his children find it “creepy” that he is having a baby with their half-sister because “to them, it was their sister”.

Elon’s father doesn’t doubt the child is his, telling The Sun in an exclusive interview the following:

“I haven’t checked her DNA. But she looks just like my other daughters. She looks like Rose and Tosca mixed up. She looks exactly like Rushi [Elliot] and she behaves like him. So it’s pretty obvious you know.”

Asha Rose Musk is one of the two children Mr. Musk had with Heide Bezuidenhout while Tosca is one of his three children with Maye Musk – the mother of the Tesla founder.

Errol said he was living with his stepdaughter and their second child wasn’t planned. In the Instagram post above, Asha Rose Musk shared a photo with some of her siblings including Tosca, Alexandra, Elon, and Kimbal Musk.

Elon’s father says the age gap will show itself when dating

Errol said in the interview that he has learned a thing or two by dating younger women – it doesn’t work out for him.

“I realized she’s two generations behind whereas her mother was one generation behind when I married her,” he said about the mother and daughter Jane and Heidi with whom he shares children.

“So any man who marries a woman, even if you feel very sprightly, it’s going to be nice for a while. But there’s a big gap… And that gap is going to show itself. I married her mother when she was 25 and I was 45. She was probably one of the best looking [women] I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Errol said he no longer lives with Jana but doesn’t rule out living with her again. He also has mixed feelings about raising his children.

“I mean, I would much rather have them here. But Jana came and spent a few days here about six months ago. And the kids were starting to get on my nerves. Then I miss them as soon as they have gone.”

As for his son Elon, the tech billionaire told the New York Times he doesn’t believe he plays a role in raising his children until they are older.

However, not much is known about Elon’s relationship with his older children other than his daughter Vivian who recently disowned him and changed her name.