Queen Elizabeth is ‘delighted’ that Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her first child

The Queen is reportedly delighted that Princess Beatrice is pregnant. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admdia and Landmark-Media

There’s another Royal baby on the way as Buckingham Palace has announced that Princess Beatrice is expecting her first child with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

There’s a bit of a baby boom going on with the British Royals at the moment; Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, gave birth to her first child, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, just a few months ago in February.

And, also in February, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that the Duchess of Sussex with be giving birth to their second child, a baby girl, at some point during the summer. And in March, Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, gave birth to her third child with her husband, former rugby player, Mike Tindall.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were married in a secret ceremony in July 2020 at the All Saints Chapel, Windsor Great Park. The marriage ceremony, which had already been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions, was attended by a very small number of people, including Queen Elizabeth herself.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Princess Beatrice is pregnant

The official Twitter account of the Royal Family confirmed the news of the pregnancy by posting an adorable photo from Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi’s wedding last year.

They wrote: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.”

They added that the Queen had been informed and that both families were “delighted with the news.”

Fans on Twitter sent congratulations to Princess Beatrice

Fans of the Royal Family were quick to congratulate the pair on the happy news.

One fan posted a picture of some pretty flowers and wrote: “Oh! What a beautiful news! Congratulations Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo! [sic]”

Another fan offered their congratulations and stated that they couldn’t wait to meet the baby. They wrote: “Ahhh lovely news! Congratulations to the couple!!! I’m so happy for them and the entire family! I can’t wait to meet him/her.”

Beatrice and Edoardo are thought to have known each other for many years due to their parents being friends, but they only officially started dating in the fall of 2018. Edoardo proposed about a year later.

Their baby will be Queen Elizabeth’s 11th great-grandchild and will be 10th in line for the throne.

Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, who gave birth to the Queen’s 9th great-grandchild, reportedly remained close with Meghan Markle throughout her pregnancy as the pair compared notes and advice with each other. Hopefully, Beatrice can now join in with their chats so that she, too, can get some helpful advice.