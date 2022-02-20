Queen Elizabeth has COVID-19 — Here are her symptoms

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19 and experiences symptoms. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Queen Elizabeth II is positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing symptoms.

Ten days ago, royal sources announced the Queen was under observation and not experiencing symptoms. The sources promised to keep the public informed about the Queen’s health.

As of the latest update, Queen Elizabeth’s COVID-19 symptoms are mild, as described by Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19 and experiences symptoms

Queen Elizabeth II is positive for COVID-19 and is reportedly experiencing mild cold-like symptoms.

This news comes as the Queen’s son Prince Charles tested positive on February 9. Four days after Charles’ announcement, his wife Camilla tested positive. The Queen and her son were at Windsor Castle days before the diagnosis.

The Queen will continue to do duties at Windsor Castle for the following week.

The royal palace said, “She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

The Queen has access to excellent medical care. The monarch has also received three vaccinations for COVID-19.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent well wishes to the Queen. In a tweet, he wrote, “I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health.”

Pic credit: @borisjohnson/Twitter

The Queen previously spent an overnight visit in the hospital in October following medical advice.

Prince Charles also tested positive for COVID-19

Before the Queen’s COVID-19 positive test, Prince Charles announced he had also contracted the virus.

Charles attended an event with his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles for his charity, British Asian Trust, on February 9. The next day, the royal family member tested positive for COVID-19. Prince Charles reported mild symptoms.

It was not Prince Charles’ first time with COVID-19. He also tested positive for the virus in March 2020. Prince Charles experienced mild symptoms during his first bout with COVID-19 as well.

Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her platinum jubilee this year

This is a big year for Queen Elizabeth II as she is England’s longest-reigning monarch. She started platinum jubilee celebrations on February 6, to mark 70 years of royal service. At the event, she expressed a desire for Camilla to serve as Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes king.

The Queen has sent a message of congratulations to @TeamGB’s curling teams following their success at #Beijing2022#TeamGB — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 20, 2022

The Queen turns 96 in June. Her birthday will bring platinum jubilee celebrations, including a four-day banking holiday, a royal pudding competition, a party at Buckingham Palace, and other festivities.

There is no word if grandson Prince Harry and his wife Megan Markle will return for the platinum jubilee. Harry recently launched legal action against the United Kingdom government amidst fear a return to Great Britain would be dangerous without protection. A representative for Prince Harry said, “In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home.”