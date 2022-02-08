Queen Elizabeth ‘absolutely adores’ Camilla Parker Bowles despite Prince Charles cheating scandal. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Camilla Parker Bowles may not have public favor after her reported involvement in the marriage of beloved Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

However, Queen Elizabeth does not appear to share the same sentiments as the public. According to Royal Expert Howard Hodgson, Queen Elizabeth ‘absolutely adores’ Camilla.

The Queen recently announced her wishes for Camilla Parker Bowles to become queen consort when Charles becomes king. The announcement is a surprise to many, as speculations were that Bowles would be named Princess Consort.

Royal expert Howard Hodgson says that the Queen “absolutely adores” Bowles, despite her perceived role in Prince Charles’ cheating scandal.

This news comes after a shocking platinum jubilee announcement, where Queen Elizabeth went on the record to make her wishes for Camilla to receive the title of Queen Consort known.

Queen Elizabeth said that it is her “sincere wish” for Bowles to become queen consort when Charles becomes king.

Howard Hodgson, a royal expert, claims “The Queen gets on very well with Camilla, she didn’t really understand, and was probably guilty of believing what she might not have read, but had been told in Andrew Morton’s book ‘Diana: Her True Story.’”

Hodgson refers to Diana: Her True Story, the 1992 book by Andre Morton that made bombshell claims. Among the claims, Diana intercepted a gold bracelet from Charles to Camilla inscribed with the initials F and G, after their nicknames Fred and Gladys. Diana reportedly caught Charles and Camila together on numerous occasions, before and during their marriage.

In an interview, the interviewer asks, “Do you think Mrs Parker-Bowles was a factor in the breakdown in your marriage?” Diana responded, “Well, there were three of us in this marriage. So, it was a bit crowded.”

The monarch was famously absent from Charles and Camilla’s wedding, a perceived testament to her disapproval of the relationship.

Queen Elizabeth platinum jubilee

Queen Elizabeth started her platinum jubilee celebrations on February 6th. The platinum jubilee is an extended celebration of the Queen’s service of 70 years.

The historic event marks the first British monarch to serve 70 years. The celebrations will culminate in a four-day banking holiday from June 2 to June 5th.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will attend the June celebration in the United Kingdom. The weekend will be full of celebration with a beauty pageant, birthday parade, Platinum Pudding competition, and Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace.