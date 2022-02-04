Prince Harry is ‘laying low’ to avoid causing ‘any more upset’ for Queen Elizabeth 

Prince Harry wants to lay low after a tough year for the Queen of England. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

It was a trying year for Queen Elizabeth, whose husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh died of old age at 99 years old on April 9th, 2021. Prince Andrew is enmeshed in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, adding to the Royal problems. Allegations of racism amongst the royal went mainstream after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spoke with Oprah.

The year was full of drama from start to finish.

Royal Expert Katie Nichols says that Prince Harry wants to lay low to avoid further upsetting Queen Elizabeth. This comes as news of Prince Harry’s legal action against the government has recently made the news. The source believes that Kate Middleton will play a crucial role in dissolving the rift between Prince Harry and the other royals.

Prince Harry wants police protection to return to the United Kingdom

A few weeks ago, Prince Harry announced legal action against the government if they do not cover his security. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lost their public security when they relinquished royal duties. Prince Harry believes the United Kingdom is unsafe for him and his family.

“In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home,” a representative for Prince Harry said. Prince Harry believes it is too dangerous to bring his wife, Meghan Markle, and two young children back to Great Britain.

This is the first instance of a royal taking legal action against Her Majesty’s Government. Queen Elizabeth is aware of Prince Harry’s plans for legal action.

As for Prince Harry, he made his first appearance of the year in a virtual summit for BetterUp, a company where he has a position.

BetterUp focuses on mental fitness in the workplace.

Prince Harry gets it: doing Inner Work® can be tough, but it’s a solid foundation to build on. And once you get all of that sorted out, everything else seems to fall into place. ☁️ pic.twitter.com/C1Wn4Tj3Be — BetterUp (@BetterUp) February 3, 2022

Serena Williams, a longtime friend of Meghan Markle, also spoke at the virtual summit. Even royals suffer from mental health problems, Harry claims he suffered “burnout.” Prince Harry serves as Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp, and he implores people to engage in “Inner work,” a new initiative by the company.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal woes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a rough ride. Although the two have given birth to two little children, times have been tough.

On January 9th, 2020, the couple announced their plans to step back from royal duties and split time between the United States and Great Britain. Although they planned on splitting their time, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have spent most of their time in Los Angeles, where they live.

Meghan Markle has been vocal about her treatment by the Royals. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle detailed royal racism, including a story of a family member who was concerned about how “dark” son Archie’s skin would be. The royals did not take kindly to the interview, with Prince William telling reporters, “We are very much not a racist family.”

Prince Charles and his family have not gotten the chance to meet the newest addition to their family, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to return to the United Kingdom for Queen Elizabeth’s diamond jubilee.