Meghan Markle accused of ‘mocking’ the Queen in birthday video featuring Melissa McCarthy

A royal biographer has accused Meghan Markle of “mocking the Queen” in her birthday video with actress Melissa McCarthy.

Meghan marked her birthday on August 4 by sharing a video on her Archewell website in which she announced her new 40X40 initiative, a program to encourage women who lost their jobs during the COVID pandemic to return to the workforce.

The clip features Meghan during a video call with Melissa McCarthy from her mansion in Santa Barbara, California.

In the video, Melissa appears in a formal outfit, including gloves, pearls, and a fancy headdress. She chats with Meghan while sipping tea from a cup on a saucer.

Royal biographer claimed Meghan and Melissa were mocking the Queen

Royal biographer Angela Levin, the author of Harry: A Biography of a Prince, shared a tweet in which she accused Meghan and Melissa of mocking the Queen in the birthday video.

Levin claimed that Melissa’s old-fashioned outfit — “fancy hat and gloves” and “old-fashioned cup and saucer” — were meant to poke fun at the Queen and the formal culture of old British royalty.

“Anyone else think that Meghan and her friend Melissa McCartney were mocking the Queen in the birthday video?” Levin tweeted. “Both holding old fashioned cup and saucer like Meg used in her blog after 1st meeting with queen. Melissa sipping from the cup wearing fancy hat and gloves?”

Levin added that the video shows what Meghan “thinks of the Royal Family.”

Levin’s comment sparked mixed reactions on Twitter

The royal biographer’s take on Meghan’s birthday video sparked mixed reactions on Twitter.

Many royal fans agreed with her and slammed Meghan for “mocking” the Queen and “poking fun at Brits.”

But others who disagreed with Levin said Meghan and Melissa were only being funny.

