Queen Elizabeth under observation after Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19 

Queen Elizabeth is under observation after Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles were together as recently as two days ago at Windsor Castle. The Queen is not currently experiencing symptoms, and the situation will continue to be monitored.

The public can expect updates regarding the Queen’s health.

This is Prince Charles’ second bout with the virus; he first tested positive in March 2020. The Prince of Wales is currently self-isolating.

The source continues that Prince Charles was at Windsor Castle, Queen Elizabeth’s residence, to hand out investiture honors on Tuesday.

Clarence House, a British royal residence, released the following statement: “This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating,” a statement said. “HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.

Prince Charles, who is currently in self-isolation, tested positive for the virus in March 2020. During his first bout with COVID-19, Prince Charles experienced mild symptoms.

Last night, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles made their first public appearance since Queen Elizabeth announced her desire for Camilla to be named Queen Consort. The two attended an event for Prince Charles’ charity, British Asian Trust, held at London’s British Museum.

Queen Elizabeth recently began Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Queen Elizabeth began her platinum jubilee celebrations on February 6th.

The platinum jubilee marks the Queen’s 70 years of royal service, the most ever for an English monarch.

Queen Elizabeth expressed a “sincere wish” for Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles to become queen consort when Charles becomes king. This platinum jubilee announcement was surprising to many, who previously speculated that Bowles would be named princess consort. The royal statement is on the Royal Family’s Twitter account.

✍️ On the eve of the 70th anniversary of her Accession to the throne, The Queen has written a message thanking the public and her family for their support, and looking forward to #PlatinumJubilee celebrations over the coming year. #HM70 pic.twitter.com/U6JfzeZMLn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2022

Platinum jubilee celebrations will wrap up in June, with a four-day banking holiday. The celebrations will involve Queen Elizabeth’s 96th birthday, a royal pudding competition, a party at Buckingham Palace and other festivities.