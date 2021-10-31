Prince Harry ‘went into panic mode’ after Queen Elizabeth was admitted to hospital, royal watcher claims

Prince Harry allegedly went into “panic mode” after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, was admitted to hospital, a royal watcher claimed. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Prince Harry “went in panic mode” after he learned last week that his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, had been admitted to a London hospital, sources reportedly said.

Harry, according to the sources, felt “helpless” being more than 5,000 miles away in California while his grandmother was receiving treatment at a hospital in London, the Express reported.

The Duke of Sussex started checking in on the Queen to monitor her safety and welfare, the sources added.

Royals ‘went into a state of panic’ after Queen Elizabeth was admitted to hospital

According to Express, royal expert Christina Garibaldi told Us Weekly that Royal Family members “went into a state of panic” following news that the 95-year-old monarch had been admitted to the hospital.

Garibaldi said that senior Royals, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, rallied around the Queen and took turns calling and visiting her after she returned to Windsor Castle.

According to Garibaldi, sources revealed that the Cambridges sent Queen Elizabeth a bouquet while their children, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte, sent their grandmother “well wishes and cards.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Younger Royals are supporting Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth’s recent admission to the hospital led to calls that younger members of the Royal Family, including Prince Charles and William, should do more to help the matriarch manage the burden of her busy official schedule.

Although the Queen resumed her daily work schedule only days after she returned to the Palace, sources said she realized she needed to take more time off work. While she is determined to continue working, she is reportedly sharing more of her duties with Prince Charles and William as part of the process of preparing them to take over, sources said.

For instance, the Queen will not attend the upcoming COP26 meeting scheduled to start in Glasgow on October 31. She will be represented by Charles, William, and their spouses.

Queen Elizabeth was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital

The BBC reported that Queen Elizabeth, 95, spent a night last week (October 20-21) at King Edward VII Hospital, a private hospital in the Marylebone district of central London, about 19 miles from Windsor Castle.

She traveled to the hospital by road. She underwent “preliminary investigations” at the hospital and returned to Windsor Castle on Thursday, in “good spirits,” according to Buckingham Palace.

She earlier canceled her scheduled visit to Northern Ireland after her doctors advised her to rest a few days.

Royals fans are concerned about Queen Elizabeth’s health

News that the Queen was admitted to the hospital came after she sparked concerns when she was seen walking with a cane while attending a service at Westminster Abbey in London on October 12.

The Queen’s admission to the hospital raised concern among royal watchers who recalled that her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was also admitted to King Edward VII Hospital before he died in April, weeks before his 100th birthday.

Royals fans were also concerned because it was the Queen’s first hospital stay since March 2013, when she was admitted after suffering symptoms of gastroenteritis.