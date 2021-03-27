Prince William is named the world’s sexiest bald man, but Shemar Moore and Stanley Tucci fans aren’t having it

Prince William has been named the world’s sexiest bald celebrity. Pic credit:

Prince William has been named the world’s sexiest bald man.

The Duke of Cambridge, 38, was named the hottest bald dude in the world in a study conducted by Longevita, a U.K.-based cosmetic surgery company, according to The Sun.

He beat several Hollywood heavyweights and sports superstars in a study that used Google data to rank bald male celebrities.

The ranking was based on the number of times Google search results said that online sources — including websites and blogs — described the bald male celebrities as “sexy.”

“World’s sexiest bald man” ranking

According to Longevita, blog and website posts described Prince William as sexy a staggering 17.6 million times, by far the highest among other bald male celebrities included in the study.

The former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson came in second with 8.8 million search mentions. Jason Statham placed third with 7.4 million search results.

Other bald male celebrities who made the top ten included Michael Jordan (5.3 million), Floyd Mayweather (4.3 million), John Travolta (3.8 million), and Bruce Willis (3.3 million).

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had 2.6 million search results while Vin Diesel had 2.3 million.

Russian President Vladimir Putin narrowly missed the top ten with 2.2 million results, but he outranked Star Trek star Patrick Stewart who got 1.1 million results.

"sexiest bald shemar moore

man alive" pic.twitter.com/2vyJkoNIyH — toni (@vantaezane) March 27, 2021

Shemar Moore and Stanley Tucci fans protest on Twitter

Some popular bald male celebrities were left out and Twitter users wanted to know why. Many also wanted to know why their favorite bald male celebrity did not make the list.

Criminal Minds actor Shemar Moore and The Devil Wears Prada actor Stanley Tucci were among celebrities that many Twitter users thought should have made the world’s sexiest bald man top ten.

Others wondered why stars, such as The Rock and Van Diesel, didn’t rank higher.

Indy 100: Prince William is the world 's sexiest bald man

Me: Excuse me, have you seen Shemar Moore??? pic.twitter.com/AN5isazliF — cass ♡ (@booksofcass) March 27, 2021

yall are saying prince william or stanley tucci is the sexiest bald man like shemar moore doesn't exist pic.twitter.com/AVNTdbLNj0 — layla (@24hourpremium) March 27, 2021

Stanley Tucci joined the conversation

Tucci took to his Instagram to contribute to the debate over who was the world’s sexiest bald man.

“Whose crown should wear this crown? So many wonderful choices,” he captioned a collage that included Dwayne Johnson (The Rock), Jason Statham Statham, and Bruce Willis.

The collage included the Scottish actress Tilda Swinton, pictured as her character, the Ancient One, from the Doctor Strange movie.