How much will Mike Tyson make in tonight’s fight?

Mike Tyson is returning to the ring tonight to face off against Roy Jones Jr.

Tyson, the former undisputed world heavyweight champion (1987-1990), has been preparing to fight against Jones for months.

Jones is a former WBA heavyweight champion (2003) who started off his career in the late 1980s in the middleweight category.

Jones, who won world boxing championships in four weight categories, including middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight, is considered to be one of the best professional boxers of all time.

He unified the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles to become the undisputed light heavyweight champion in 1999.

Boxing fans around the world have been looking forward to tonight’s eight-round exhibition (two-minute rounds) match for the newly created WBC Frontline Battle Belt.

Fans have been wondering what the two boxers will earn in their return to the ring.

If you’ve also been wondering, here is what we know.

How much will Mike Tyson make tonight?

According to multiple media sources, Mike Tyson, 54, is expected to earn $10 million from tonight’s fight.

Tyson said in July that he would donate his earnings from tonight’s match to charity.

“It’s going to be for various charities, so nobody’s gonna have to worry about me getting rich or being jealous and saying I’m doing this for money,” Tyson said. “I’m not getting anything and I just feel good doing this because I can.”

How much will Roy Jones Jr. make?

According to multiple media sources, Roy Jones Jr. will earn about $3 million.

However, journalist Dan Rafael reported that Jones told him he has been guaranteed only $1 million.

When will the fight start tonight?

The Mike Tyson v. Roy Jones Jr. match is scheduled to start at 9/8c at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

How to watch the fight

The fight will be broadcast live on FITE.tv and its streaming apps. Broadcast coverage will start at 8/7c, but the main pay-per-view will start at 9/8c. You can also live stream on tysonontriller.com or order via other major cable and satellite TV providers.

The pay-per-view price is $49.99 in the U.S.

