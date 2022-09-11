Prince William and Kate Middleton joined by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for first outing in years

Prince William and Kate Middleton put on a united front with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after Queen Elizabeth’s death. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Prince William and Kate Middleton extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, inviting the California-based couple for a public stroll at Queen Elizabeth’s memorial yesterday.

Queen Elizabeth died at age 96 last week after doctors were reportedly concerned about her health.

Harry flew solo to Balmoral Castle, where Her Majesty was, but he was still in the air when the Queen’s death went public. Meghan stayed in London amid rumors that she would not be welcome for that personal family moment.

Harry and Meghan were in town for speaking engagements by chance–it was Meghan’s second visit to England since she and her husband stepped back from royal duties. The former royals previously attended Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June but returned to Montecito before it was over and didn’t attend most events.

The couples wore dark colors– appropriate for the occasion of mourning.

With thousands of royal fans watching, the two couples put on a united front as they strolled to look at flowers placed for the Queen.

Princess Kate and Prince William strolled side by side as they approached a crowd of gatherers.

Prince Harry and Meghan stayed close, holding hands on the other side of Kate and William.

Queen Elizabeth II dies at age 96

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history, died at age 96 on Thursday. It is unclear at this moment who was by her side at the time of her death, but it is believed that Prince Charles and Princess Anne were present.

The public last saw the Queen on Tuesday, when she welcomed the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

A royal tweet read, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Prince Harry is reportedly writing a tell-all book

Prince Harry is writing a memoir, which has reportedly caused the royals stress. Harry could address racism allegations, including speculation about Archie’s skin color, and other allegedly offensive comments.

A royal biographer wrote, “Among the targets besides William, Kate, and Charles would be Camilla. Meghan had identified her as racist.”

However, as Harry mourns the loss of his grandmother, the memoir is likely on the back burner for now.