Queen Elizabeth II dies at age 96

The longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died at age 96 today.

Her Majesty reportedly died peacefully at Balmoral in Scotland, surrounded by loved ones.

Concerns regarding the Queen of England’s health made headlines for most of the year, but fears kicked into overdrive today. Monarch family members, including Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker-Bowles, arrived at Her Majesty’s bedside today as worries grew and she was placed under “medical supervision.”

While Prince Harry reportedly made it to Balmoral at the last minute, Meghan Markle stayed in London and did not go with her husband.

The Queen had recently completed her Platinum Jubilee celebrating 70 years of service, which was a world record and made her the longest reigning monarch.

A Twitter account for The Royal Family confirmed the news with a picture of a smiling Queen Elizabeth.

The tweet read, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.

The public last saw Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday when the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, visited her at Balmoral. The Queen had bruised hands which is often a telltale sign of extensive IV use in the elderly. She survived a bout with COVID-19 in February and attended many festivities for the Platinum Jubilee in June.

Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, died last year

Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, died in April 2021– he was 99 years old.

Prince Philip’s cause of death was “old age” and the loss of a lifetime companion reportedly had an effect on the Queen.

The Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen were married for 73 years and welcomed Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.

The Queen named Camilla Parker-Bowles Queen Consort before her death

At the beginning of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in February, she expressed a desire for Prince Charles’ second wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, to be Queen Consort. The decision was a surprise to many, who had assumed Camilla would receive the title of Princess Consort.

The Queen said in part, “When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King. I know you will give him and his wife, Camilla, the same support that you have given me.”

Prince Charles is set to take the throne with Camilla at his side as Queen Consort.

Rest in peace to Queen Elizabeth.