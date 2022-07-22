Prince Harry will expose Camilla Parker Bowles as ‘racist’ according to new tell all book

Prince Harry allegedly has bombshell allegations regarding his stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Prince Harry is coming out with a memoir, and according to a royal biographer, it will reveal alleged “racist” remarks by his stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles.

Camilla’s designation as Queen Consort in February was allegedly a shock to Prince William and Prince Harry, the latter of whom plans to expose comments by his stepmother about his children in an upcoming memoir.

The biographer revealed that Meghan wanted the ghostwriter to help convey the hurt the royal family caused her.

He wrote, “Among the targets besides William, Kate and Charles would be Camilla. Meghan had identified her as racist.”

Tom Bower, a royal biographer claims in Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors that Harry had a ghostwriter to help with the memoir.

Page Six obtained an excerpt from a book written by a well-known royal biographer.

Royal biographer claims Prince Harry will reveal “racist” comments

The biographer wrote, “During those weeks, Harry met Charles and Camilla at Clarence House. In Harry’s version, the conversation alternated between serious and joking and touched three topics.”

He continued, “First, Harry was told that Meghan should continue with her acting career. Second, Scotland Yard could not automatically be expected to pay for his girlfriend’s 24-hour protection. And third, according to Harry, someone speculated about what his future child would ‘look like.'”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Camilla allegedly remarked, “Wouldn’t it be funny if your child had ginger Afro hair?”

The biographer continued that Harry laughed at the remark initially, but after Meghan became upset, he changed his tune. Bower wrote, “subsequently, Meghan’s reaction to that conversation turned Harry’s amusement into fury.”

As for Prince Charles, the biographer wrote, “Camilla, he suspected, would be cited in Harry’s memoir as a reason for the couple to turn away from Britain.”

In February, Queen Elizabeth made Camilla her Queen Consort in a decision that allegedly shocked royal fans and Prince William and Harry.

The biographer said, “Harry’s refusal to acknowledge the Queen’s decision foreshadowed the problems to come. Charles had good reason to fear that Harry’s dislike of Camilla had been re-energized by Meghan.”

Camilla Parker Bowles named Queen Consort in February

At the beginning of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in February, she expressed her desire for Camilla to become Queen Consort when Charles becomes King.

Royal family biographer Christopher Andersen discussed the royal family divide and said the announcement was a surprise. He shared, “I don’t think it helped with the Queen announcing that Duchess Camilla will be Queen Consort, and that’s another issue.”

Andersen continued, “I can tell you right now that the boys were completely blindsided by this.”

Prince Harry’s future memoir does not yet have a release date.